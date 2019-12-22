A Return to Form Of Jokic

Loading...

The Denver Nuggets experienced an outbreak in 2018-19, won 54 games and reached the second round of playoffs. While the team's exit from the Portland Trail Blazers was relatively disappointing, there was a lot to see in Denver, especially when you look at the team's youth and talent. However, the 2019-20 campaign was not just sunshine and rainbows, as the rising expectations raised almost more doubts about the nuggets.

As part of our "Holiday Wishlist" series, we take a look at what the nuggets should hope to discover this Christmas season, both what is already on the roster and what could come from outside.

# 1: consistency

There are many streaky teams in the NBA, but the nuggets could have the coat for the streakiest. Denver already has four winning streaks this season, but in between the nuggets have some crazy lows. Part of it depends on the team's best player (we'll get to him shortly), but Denver has been embarrassed at a strange moment.

After three consecutive seasons with comfortable top 10 positions in the offensive rating, the nuggets are now sitting in the middle of the field. Your defense has improved to the top five, but the real question is whether this can last. Denver has to find its general consistency and the offensive side of the ball is the culprit, strange as it may seem given their recent history.

# 2: Another top option

For a long, long time, the nuggets were discussed as a team that “had to do a deal”. The list as it is currently built is coherently built around Nikola Jokic, but the nuggets do not have the traditional composition of a contender title. Some of it depends on where you fall for Jamal Murray, but after Murray secured the bag this postseason, he hasn't made a tangible leap forward. As such, it is a significantly below-average option number 2 compared to other top teams.

It may be unlikely to actually happen, but the nuggets have the firepower to do a big blow. Unless the market shifts unexpectedly, it seems far-fetched to believe that Denver can replace Murray with a trade as the second most important option. However, the nuggets only need more attack power. Will Barton has a nice season, but he's not an ideal option for a little striker. Gary Harris is fighting. Denver could really use an infusion of offensive talent.

# 3: The return of the "old" Nikola Jokic

It was quite a struggle for Jokic this season. That doesn't mean he's not a fantastic player, but in the first month the 24-year-old struggled a lot compared to his previous baseline. While the offensive fights in Denver weren't exclusively Jokic, his performance definitely had an impact, and as the Nuggets built their lineup, the team can afford nothing less than all-star performance from the middle.

In a sample of seven games, Jokic scored an average of 22.9 points on 57 percent shots and is therefore very optimistic that he can turn the ship. Nevertheless, there is no scope for mistakes. The nuggets simply won't achieve any of their ambitious goals unless Jokic performs at an elite level.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) denver nuggets (t) nba christmas day games