A retired official helped improve the treatment of drug abuse by offenders and the return of the population to Wyoming

Steve Lindly, deputy director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, has retired. (WDOC)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Corrections states that its deputy director has retired after nearly 40 years of citizenship.

Steve Lindly ”was a leader in funding, development and success

Carry out programs to treat criminals and re-enter criminals, ”the department said on Wednesday, January 8.

His leadership has helped change the views of some policy makers and the public about how drug abusers are treated, WDOC added.

“Lindly was one of the first in the state to recognize the need for drug abuse treatment as a mechanism to reduce future criminogenic risk,” he said. “He was actively involved in

The authors of Reclaiming Wyoming: A comprehensive plan for the prevention, early intervention and treatment of substance abuse, Wyoming’s first comprehensive plan to address this problem. “

(WDOC)

This report contributed to the passing of laws that introduced a drug judicial program in the state in 2001. This program “provides offenders with community-based treatment alternatives prior to detention.”

“Additional recommendations from the draft document were implemented in 2002 as part of House Bill 59, which approved funding for a 100-bed facility for the safe treatment of residential areas,” added the WDOC. “The Addicted Offender Accountability Act, which expanded alternatives to treating drug abuse in criminals, was also created under this legislation.”

Lindly also helped implement programs to improve the reintegration of criminals into the community after their release from prison.

“According to Lindly, one of the most rewarding departmental and community-wide projects he has been involved in has been a four-year reentry program known as a prison-to-community transition and a national model that promotes strategic system changes to reduce relapse and future victimization , to improve public security and improve the lives of communities, victims and perpetrators, ”said the WDOC.

The former deputy director also urged lawmakers to reform state policies regarding convictions and corrections during his tenure.

“I will miss these efforts and their intent to improve the criminal justice system,” said Lindly in the press release.

According to Lindly, budget constraints, the lack of housing for employees and offenders, and difficulties in recruiting employees presented challenges to the WDOC.

However, according to the WDOC, Lindly believes that the department has successfully “implemented solid corrective approaches” and that “despite the challenges, it has been” overall positive “.

“We are lucky in Wyoming in many ways,” said Lindly. “Our criminal justice system is small enough to get to know people and bring them together in the same room and achieve some positive results.”

“It becomes more difficult and complicated in a larger system because everyone is involved.”

The WDOC says the staff highly valued Lindly.

“The employees enjoyed his dry sense of humor and stories,” the press release said. “He had a simple philosophy: ‘Work hard, be friendly. ‘In recent years, he has been instrumental in developing the department-wide’ Responsiveness’ program, which focused on components such as mentoring, training and leadership development for employees. “

“Lindly believes that emotional intelligence – the ability of a person to identify and manage their own emotions and those of others – plays an important role in satisfaction and positive work ethic.”

Avoiding a negative mindset is something Lindly has tried throughout his career.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten cynical and largely stuck to the values ​​I started with,” said Lindly. “I have always found it important to make sense and set goals that focus on family, work, spirituality, outdoor activities, and volunteering.” They are

Things that kept me on the ground and I will continue to focus on these things after I retire. “

Lindly started his career in 1980 with the then Department of Probation and Parole. This department later merged with the Wyoming Board of Charities and Reform to become the WDOC.

In those early years, Lindly worked with both juvenile and adult offenders in Casper and Laramie, the WDOC said.

He was appointed deputy director in 2004.