A restaurant opened early for a 3-year-old girl who fought cancer to serve her favorite meal

Adelaide Stanley cannot go out in public or be with people. Seven months of cancer treatment left the 3-year-old with a weakened immune system, but she still wanted to dine at her favorite restaurant. When J. Wilson in Beaumont, Texas, heard the wish of their little customer, they opened early, decorated the pink, and covered the cost of the meal. "They didn't have to do anything," Adelaide's mother Vanlam Nguyen told CNN. "But they did." Fighting CancerLunch with the neighborhood favorite J. Wilson's was a family tradition. They went almost every Sunday. Then, on her third birthday, the Adelaide pediatrician told Nguyen to have her checked after he had seen red spots on her body. Adelaide started her cancer treatment on July 3, 2019. It was two days after her third birthday. Their home and the hospital were the few places they went as a family. "We cuddled everyone up to a germaphobe, so we don't bring everything home," explained Nguyen. "We have stopped doing what we do as a family." The meal of your life Last month, Adelaide recognized the sign of J. Wilson when he was on the highway and asked her parents if she could go inside. With a broken heart her father replied: "If you get better, we will," said her mother. Nguyen told her friend about the sad moment and her friend reached to the restaurant to organize a special occasion. "don't have to think long about it," Paula Breaux, J. Wilson's manager, told CNN. She opened the restaurant an hour earlier to accommodate Adelaide and her family. The staff has decorated the restaurant with the favorite color of Adelaide, pink, and made her favorite food – cookies. Then there was one last surprise. They also covered the cost of the meal. "I was ready to pay the bill, but it was already taken care of," Nguyen said. "I can't explain how much this means for me, her father and her sister." Young Adelaide is still pending. But she can't wait to go back.

