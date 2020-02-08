A respectful robber thanks the cashier after the bank robbery and says: “Have a blessed day” – The sun

AMERICA’s most polite crook told a bank employee to “have a blessed day” before taking the stolen money, police officers say.

Ohio authorities are on the lookout for the polite thief who robbed a PNC bank on Friday after handing over a demand note.

The FBI says the robber’s farewell shot was very polite

“I wish you a blessed day,” he said to the frightened cashier: FOX 8

“Thank you. I wish you a nice or blessed day,” he said before escaping the scene according to the FBI.

According to the Cleveland Division, the hoodlum entered the bank in South Euclid at 1:30 p.m.

The thief informed the cashier that the bank would be robbed in his note, reports FOX 8 Cleveland.

The employee complied with his demands and handed over an undisclosed sum of money.

The South Euclid Police Department yesterday posted a Facebook appeal for any information.

They confirmed that criminals were caught earlier when someone recognized them on social media.

The news comes less than a year after another Ohio bank was robbed by a less experienced thief.

In August, 54-year-old Michael Harrell made a note to the cashier in a US bank branch on Euclid Avenue.

Harried Harrell didn’t know his name and address were on the slip when he took off the money.

He wrote his demands on a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and was also monitored by CCTV.

The FBI confirmed that this would-be thief was later caught by local cops, FOX 4 Now reported.

The youngest Cleveland robber has yet to be caught by the authorities there.

Anyone with information should contact the South Euclid Police Department, the FBI’s Cleveland Division, or Crime Stoppers.

