A report says that Salt Lake City is one of the best cities for remote workers

A new report has classified Salt Lake City as one of the best cities in the country for remote workers.

Salt Lake City ranked second in the top 10 list in the Overheard on Conference Calls report, a website where people send things they heard in conference calls.

Salt Lake City "has a low cost of living compared to the other cities, which helped its overall score," according to the report.

Kansas City, Missouri, topped the entire list.

The rest of the top 10: Austin, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Atlanta Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Las Vegas Nevada.

Memphis, Tennessee, finished last at number 50. The city has the slowest WiFi speeds and has a low count of coworking spaces.

Method: The report analyzed the 50 largest cities in the United States and rated them based on five factors, including the average WiFi speed, the number of coworking spaces, the cost of living and the number of coffee shops.

Trend: Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. UU. They discovered that approximately 16% of the U.S. workforce works remotely part-time.