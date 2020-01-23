A rabid coyote attacked his 2-year-old son and killed him with his bare hands

A rabid coyote who has attacked several people in New Hampshire has contested his match with the father of a 2-year-old boy who killed the sick predator with his bare hands. This story is a great tribute to the wild determination to show a father’s love. Heroic father Ian O’Reilly has gone to great lengths to protect his child and is now a national legend.

Dad killed coyote with his bare hands

Ian O’Reilly and his three children were walking in Kensington, NH, when the coyote was chasing his young son. The lonely coyote tried to pull the child down by biting on his jacket. The boy’s father did not stand idle waiting for someone else to do something.

Instead, there was a violent parental instinct. First, the father tried to kick the coyote to get him to flee. When the animal refused to back away, O’Reilly took the coyote down himself and choked him. The animal was dead about ten minutes after the torture began.

O’Reilly was unable to escape the attack without injury. The coyote bit him twice during the encounter. He got bites on his chest and forearm before submitting the animal.

It was a strange experience for a man who had never harmed an animal before, but of course he would not allow this coyote to harm anyone else.

“I could put my head in the snow and put my hand around my snout so that he couldn’t bite me,” said the hero’s father. “And from then on, I could suffocate it by using my body weight and locking it with scissors until it basically expired.”

Coyote tests positive for rabies

O’Reilly’s encounter with the coyote is believed to be the coyote’s third attack this morning. It first attacked a driver. Then a 62-year-old woman was the animal’s second victim. She was sitting on the porch with her dogs when the coyote bit her and her two dogs.

O’Reilly and the woman were both given rabies shots in the hospital and the woman’s dogs both went to the vet for treatment.

Coyotes usually travel in packs, but only this contributed to the puzzle. The Cujo wannabe coyote tested positive for rabies. Authorities are now expecting more animals to appear in the Exeter area with the disease.

“Based on all the evidence gathered and in conversations with several people who recently reported seeing coyotes behaving erratically, we don’t think this is the only coyote in the Exeter region that may have rabies,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan Fish and Game law enforcement agency said.

An interview with this heroic father can be seen below.

