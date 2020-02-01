A Quiet Place Part II Trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mi5RoP1-8-I (/ embed)

The Abbott family is still fighting to stay alive A quiet place, part II and it seems that it will not be easy for them. On January 1, Paramount Pictures unveiled the first clip for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, which starts with a flashback that shows when the sound-seeking monsters first caused damage. The latest trailer released on January 31, which serves as the movie’s Super Bowl ad, has a surprising appearance from director John Krasinski, whose character Lee Abbott last saw sacrificing to help his family escape in A quiet place. The new images include Lee and Regan (Millicent Simmonds) in an intense flashback series in which one of the alien-attracted creatures attacks a busy city street.

Then we return to the present – the events after the first movie – where Evelyn (Blunt), Regan, Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the newborn baby venture into unknown territory while trying to remain silent amid new threats. They come across a survivalist that is played by Peaky Blinders“Cillian Murphy, who says to the family,” The people that remain – they are not the kind of people worth saving. ”

As expected, the sequel looks just as ominous and terrifying as the first! Watch the trailer above and then view more released recordings before the film is released on March 20, 2020.

Teaser trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbynQn2_0RU (/ embed)

First trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEMwSdne6UE (/ embed)