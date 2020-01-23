A quarter of Australians ignore their debts - and are stabbed for it

Around a quarter of Australians ignore their debt rather than take decisive action to repay it, according to ING research.

The bank found that 25 percent of the population did not want to talk about their debts, although ABS data show that it is a problem that affects more than 70 percent of households.

And the reason why so many people avoid their financial hardships is because managing their finances is a daunting task.

The investigation found that just under half of working Australians were ashamed of their debt, while another 37 percent said they were a cause for concern.

“If you go into it a little bit more, it’s because people feel powerless,” David Breen, head of corporate affairs at ING, told The New Daily.

We have a quarter of people who think they will never get rid of their debts – and that would be worrying. “

Ironically, these people are regularly worse off than if they simply reacted to their debt earlier, Breen said.

Credit card debt is a good example. For some with multiple credit cards, interest rates will vary – some will be higher than others.

Taking the time to review these repayment rates and consolidate them into a single, low-interest product can save you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

The same situation can also play with other debt securities, warned Breen.

“Ignorance invariably means that your debt can be in the worst place, which in turn makes repayment difficult,” he said.

Let’s talk debt, baby

ING’s research found that most people would prefer to discuss their health (68 percent) or relationship problems (58 percent) rather than talking to peers about debt.

Laura Higgins, Senior Executive Leader at MoneySmart (ASIC’s arm for financial literacy) told The New Daily that hiring is a big part of the problem.

“If we want to encourage people to change their behavior about money, I think we need to have talks about money,” she said.

“Most Australians are in some form of debt, be it a mortgage, student loan, business, credit card, or payday loan.

“The more we talk about the fact that this is something everyone does and normalizes the conversation, the better.”

However, many Australians are not confident about their financial capabilities, which is why it is more attractive to interrupt measures.

Fixed the problem

Most Australians should be able to take action to improve their financial situation, said Ms. Higgins.

However, for many it is difficult to know how best to solve the problem, and support is often required.

“The government debt helpline, 1800 007 007, is a great place to start,” she said.

“It’s not just for people who are in real trouble. This can be the case if you’re worried about your financial situation.”

Those who feel more confident about their financial options can instead jump right in and take stock of their finances – by finding out where all their money is, how much they owe, and where to save.

“You have to be really honest and fairly comprehensive,” said Ms. Higgins.

“Go forensically into the details of where your money is going, and then look for changes that you can make.”

Finally, Ms. Higgins urged consumers not to use a new financial product like another credit card to pay off their existing debt.