A promising crisis test, happy Tesla investors and more news

Crispr-processed cells show promising results in the first American human security test

The first reports on the safety of the country’s first human test of the disease control potential of processing Crispr genes are here: so far, so good. Research from the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford showed that Crispr-processed cells could not cure someone’s cancer, nor killed anyone, which holds an important promise for the future of Crispr-based drugs.

Tesla is finally cruising and investors are going for a joyride

Tesla’s stock has increased enormously lately, but the company hit a 17 percent battle on Wednesday after it announced that the outbreak of coronavirus Model 3 deliveries would be delayed. It was Tesla’s second worst day on the market, but probably only a small setback for a company that has seen its stock increase by more than 70 percent this year alone.

That is the number of side mirrors that Nuro’s R2 will have a self-driving car after federal supervisors have freed the company from some legal design requirements that no longer apply when human drivers are gone. The exemption is the first of its kind for the self-driving industry.

