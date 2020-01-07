Loading...

From January 1, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Marcus Pettersson were officially able to start contract negotiations, and an NHL source confirmed Pittsburgh Hockey Now that the Penguins have begun those discussions about a long-term contract with Pettersson.

However, nothing is forthcoming and neither party takes anything for granted.

The source also confirmed that the Penguins specifically informed Pettersson, 23, that a deal this time is “a priority.” The team hoped to sign the limited free agent for a long-term deal in the summer, but Pettersson was forced to cancel his qualifying offer, which was a one-year deal of $ 874,125, just days before the start of the regular season because the penguins didn’t could free up enough room for the salary.

There were heavy rumors, but nothing came to fruition.

Pettersson will again be a limited free agent this summer, but it sounds like both parties want to avoid another long-term situation. The 6-foot-3, 177-pound Pettersson has become a consistent defender on the blue line from Penguins with a quick breakout pass.

In October a national point of sale strongly suggested that the two parties had reached an agreement, but that is not the case. Our source did not indicate that the two parties are close to each other, but expressed their optimism about the early start and the willingness of both parties would close a deal this time.

The Penguins have allocated just under $ 60 million to 15 players for 2020-21. Both goalkeepers, Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry are limited free agents, as well as attackers Jared McCann, Dominik Kahun, Sam Lafferty, Joseph Blandisi and Dominik Simon. Defenseman Justin Schultz becomes an unlimited free agent.

The Penguins currently mix and match a line-up due to one of the most heavily injured rosters in the NHL. Pettersson has 15 points (1g, 14a) in 41 games and most often played on Penguins’ second combination with Schultz. In the absence of Schultz due to an injury, Pettersson played with rookie defender John Marino.

Pettersson also had his fifth NHL fight on Saturday night, according to hockeyfights.com. The Penguin’s defender poke-checked a scoring opportunity away from Montreal forward Max Domi, who then initiated the fighting majors. Pettersson handled the scrap well.

The Penguins took over Pettersson from the Anaheim Ducks in December 2018 for the fading prospect of Daniel Sprong. Pettersson struggled to get ice age in Anaheim, while penguins used less and less Jump.

This season, Sprong played only one game for Anaheim and 26 games for San Diego of the AHL.

The Penguins earned their 25th win of the season and closed the first half of their schedule with a 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center on Saturday night. Marcus Pettersson earned an assist on Brandon Tanev’s winning goal.