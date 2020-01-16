A prestigious award for the Pontefract apprentice for his excellent work ethic

An apprentice based in Pontefract was named regional and national apprentice of the year at an annual award ceremony.

26-year-old Wesley Betts was nominated by Apprentice Ambassador Gary Taylor for the Regional Apprentice of the Year award after demonstrating his exceptional work ethic in Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s Chapel Lea development in Wetherby.

National winner: Trainee of the Year Wesley Bett is pictured with Building Director Darren Johnson.

He prevailed against other trainees for the regional award before receiving both regional and national titles at the Barratt Development PLC Awards at The Belfry in Birmingham.

Wesley was hired as a worker when he was 17 and joined Barratt’s apprenticeship program two years ago, where he completed his NVQ Level 2 and is now studying the advanced bricklaying course at Leeds College of Building.

Wesley was drawn to Barratt’s program because he could study and work at the same time.

He said, “I’m still a little overwhelmed.

“It is fantastic to win an award, but taking the regional and national titles home is really worth it!

“I am determined to be the best that I can achieve in my career and I am lucky that a brilliant team supports me and helps me to develop.”

“I can recommend Barratt’s apprenticeship program to anyone who wants to enter the construction industry.”

Darren Johnson, design director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “We are very proud of Wesley and overjoyed that he has received both national and regional awards.

“He worked incredibly hard and really deserves this award.

“He set a good example for the other trainees and showed that hard work really pays off!”

The Barratt Group received a maximum of five stars in the Home Builders Federation 2019 customer satisfaction survey for the tenth time in a row.

Site managers who work for the Barratt Group received 84 awards for high-quality workmanship at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award in 2018 and have received more Pride in the Job Quality Awards than any other house builder in the past 14 years.

The company sold 17,579 apartments by June 2018, making it the largest home construction by volume in the UK.