A practical guide to building ethical technology

“Techlash”, the increasing public hostility towards major technology companies and their impact on society, will continue to determine the state of the tech world in 2020. Government leaders, historically the stewards to protect society from the effects of new innovations, are increasingly annoyed. in the inability of traditional policy-making to keep up with the unprecedented speed and scale of technological change. In that management vacuum, business leaders acknowledge a growing crisis of confidence among the public. Increasing consumer demands and employee activism require more aggressive self-regulation.

In response, some companies create new offices or leadership positions, such as a Chief Ethics Officer, that are focused on integrating ethical considerations into product development and implementation. In the past year, the World Economic Forum has convened these new ethics executives from more than 40 technology companies around the world to discuss shared challenges in implementing such a far-reaching and vague mandate. These executives work on some of the most controversial issues in public interest, and ways to foster cultural change within organizations that take pride in their willingness to “go fast and break things.”

Zvika Krieger is the head of the technology policy of the World Economic Forum.

Based on these findings, we have distilled practical advice for business leaders to develop an effective approach to reducing or preventing negative effects of their products and to regain public confidence.

Start in the trenches

Although responsibility for harmful products often takes place at the executive level, decisions that lead to this are often taken by engineers and developers in product teams. If you look at the recent technical scandals, from discriminatory advertising to rampant hate speech, most were not a crucial moment when someone decided to continue with a product, even though they knew how it could be abused or misused. Instead, they usually stem from an unconscious draft decision that had unintended consequences.

It goes without saying that most technical developers tend to imagine how their products can benefit society. To counter this, employees need tools to think beyond the most obvious use cases; assist in predicting a range of harm, from bias and discrimination to tech addiction to encouraging extremists; and develop strategies to mitigate those results. EthicalOS and DotEveryone offer toolkits that a number of ethical managers have successfully used for this.

Do not reinvent the wheel

Identifying red flags is only the first step. There must be a process to ensure that those red flags are brought to an appropriate seniority level and assessed in a transparent and consistent manner. Some ethical leaders experimented with creating a new process for these ‘ethical benchmarks’, but soon realized that this unnecessarily burdened the notoriously tight product development cycle, or was completely ignored.

What has been proven to be more effective is the support of processes that are already well anchored in the product development roadmap, such as processes that have been made in recent years with regard to cyber security, ecological sustainability and accessibility. This allows simple issues to be addressed quickly and more complex or sensitive issues escalated for deeper assessment. The more you can make an engineer’s life easier, the greater the chance that your ethical review process will succeed.

Design for scale

Regardless of how tempting it is to see a new “ethics office” as the panacea for a company’s problems, ethical executives soon realized that they were unable to keep up with the demand for support from the entire company , no matter how large their new department was, it grew. Using your entire ethical teams to go deeply into a couple of controversial topics or complex new products for a few months is useful to initially improve a method. But that approach does not scale when attention and attention is needed for all products and functions.

Instead, companies like Microsoft are now finding success in training ‘ambassadors’ or ‘champions’ embedded in teams – usually a role they play alongside their regular duties – to offer their teams increased sensitivity to unintended consequences and to their teams navigate with flags and escalating concerns. Strengthening people within teams ensures that they have the contextual intelligence and pre-existing credibility needed to be trusted and effective.

