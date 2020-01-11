A powerful wearable, but especially for musicians

Loading...

Many functions beyond the metronome • Excellent companion app • Strong buzz • Good battery life

The build quality could use some improvements

The Soundbrenner Core is a very interesting offer for professional musicians, but can also be useful for amateurs.

Every now and then I like to check a gadget that is a little unusual. Something that makes me change my routine a little bit, hopefully for the better.

Soundbrenner Core is one such device. It is primarily a tool for professional musicians, which I am not; I’m an amateur at best. However, as a combination of a vibrating metronome, wristwatch, tuner and decibel meter, it is somewhat more versatile than Soundbrenner’s Pulse, which is just a metronome. It’s also more expensive at $ 229 (the cheapest option on Kickstarter, where the device started), compared to $ 99 on Pulse.

I tried for a few weeks to find out if it makes sense to someone who doesn’t spend half of his time in the studio but needs a metronome and tuner from time to time.

A very rich box

The sound burner core looks fine for a professional tool, but can only be used as a smartwatch. It’s a little bulkier than a typical watch, and the plastic finish means you definitely don’t want to wear it with a suit.

The build quality is decent, although the rotating bezel (which is very important as it is used to navigate through the core menu) is a bit shaky. In fact, my first impression was that it could fall off, but after prolonged use, I’m confident that it won’t break easily.

The core is charged by attaching a magnetic cable to the side of the device. The magnetic connector gives the core some other cool features: it’s very easy to swap bracelets, and you can connect it to an instrument as a tuner.

The core lies comfortably on the wrist, but your hand becomes sweaty after a long metronome session. Fortunately, the watch is waterproof to the IP65 standard.

The Soundbrenner Core is easy to attach to the bracket in the bracelet and there is no fear that it will fall off.

Image: STAN SCHROEDER / MASHABLE

However, there may be times when you are not primarily wearing the watch on your wrist. The core comes with a longer strap that you can attach to other parts of your body, e.g. B. on your thigh (see video below) or on your chest. For me, this worked better than on the wrist because it was easier to focus on the pulsating metronome.

Liebesgesumme

For those unfamiliar with metronomes, here’s a quick introduction. A metronome is a device or software that maintains an even rhythm. A must for studio musicians. Anyone who records music really needs it – without it you will probably start too fast or too slow and you will not be able to keep up the same pace. If you just play the guitar at family reunions and don’t want to record music or play in a band, you are fine without a metronome.

Usually a metronome clicks or pings in your ear. The Soundbrenner Core is different – it’s a vibrating metronome that pulsates on your hand (or other parts of your body) and keeps up with the pace you set. It also has a circular light that is triggered with every hit. This approach has advantages and disadvantages. Soundbrenner Core is almost noiseless and may be less annoying than a conventional click metronome. As a wearable it goes everywhere and is always at your disposal. On the other hand, getting used to the lively beat is not easy. After weeks of use, I still prefer the click.

Unfortunately, this is one of those features that you just have to try yourself – it’s either your thing or not. Note that the sound of the Soundbrenner Core is far stronger than that of a typical smartwatch or phone. So don’t worry that you won’t notice.

However, what I can say is that the Soundbrenner Core’s metronome had all the functions I needed, and more. You can set up irregular clock signatures such as 5/4 or 7/8. You can set up triplets with ghost notes. You can put multiple songs together into a setlist, which is useful for live performances. All of this is a little difficult to set up on the watch itself, but there is a very good companion app (I tried the iOS version) that makes it easier.

Image: STAN SCHROEDER / MASHABLE

Is it enough for a professional? It depends. I showed the Soundbrenner Core to some musicians, and although they were all fascinated, they all had their own old way of doing things. I would recommend everyone interested in the device to download the (free) app first and check whether it meets your expectations.

I would like to point out that despite all the additional functions, the metronome is by far the most important feature of the Soundbrenner Core. You buy this device for the metronome. If you never or very rarely use the metronome, it is not for you.

Decibel meters, tuners and more

I use the metronome sometimes, but not often enough to justify the purchase of a special device. I guess I am on the edge of the user group that Soundbrenner tries to advertise with the Soundbrenner Core. What else does this device have to offer?

First, it’s a regular digital watch with a date that wakes up when you move your wrist up. It also has a timer and a stopwatch and can forward notifications from your phone. It may not be much compared to modern smartwatches, but its very decent functions cover the basics.

Then there are the additional functions. Decibel meter could be useful to sound like professionals or maybe even people working in construction. It’s a fun thing for me to show and forget about my friends. In addition, it only seems to pick up certain frequencies; For example, if you raise your voice, the volume will increase by decibels, but if you place the device next to my Roomba, it will not register at all.

The tuner is pretty nice. With the Soundbrenner Core you get a magnet that you stick to your guitar. You can then take the device out of the holder on the bracelet and connect it to this magnet (you can also charge the core in a similar way by connecting a magnetic cable to it). Select the function from the menu and the core becomes a guitar tuner.

Image: STAN SCHROEDER / MASHABLE

Admittedly that’s cool and added value if you don’t have a tuner yet, but I do have a few tuners, so it was wasted on me. In addition, my standalone tuners worked better than the core sound burner, which is more difficult to read and does not show the tuning information on the display long enough. I give it a top grade: it’s a nice addition, but you won’t buy the core for its feature.

You also get a set of earplugs and an additional, larger strap that allows you to attach the core to other parts of your body, such as your legs or chest. This is very useful because the wrist core just doesn’t work as well when I play the guitar (at least for me).

All in all, the additional functions of the Core are nice and offer additional benefits. The packaging in which the core is delivered is more extensive than most smartwatches.

The battery life on the core is pretty good: it lasts a few days, maybe even a week, with regular use. One or two longer, lively sessions shorten this to a day or two.

Still not for everyone

With the Core, Soundbrenner tried to expand beyond the professional musician’s playground and become attractive to a much wider audience. To a certain extent it has succeeded.

The thing is, if you don’t need a metronome, the Soundbrenner Core is not for you, even with all the extra things it can do. If you are a musician and can get used to the basic way of working, it is probably the best portable model you can get.

But what about those in the middle like me? I don’t need the core every day, but I use it occasionally and the additional functions make it a nice addition to my arsenal of wearables. The fair price and the extensive selection of extras make it a perfect gift for your musician friend.