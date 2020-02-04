A Pontiac GTO gave birth to this Lamborghini Aventador horror

We have all seen how many Lamborghini replicas have been made over the years, with some being far better than others at fooling you remotely.

This particular specimen discovered by our friends via The Drive is based on a Pontiac, but not the one you think of every time you see a replica. This model was not made from the Fiero, but from the fifth generation Pontiac GTO based in Holden Monaro [2004-2006]. It’s certainly not anyone’s Christmas list, but there are a few good reasons for it from the eBay list – which, by the way, ended yesterday without finding a buyer. For starters, the seller claims that there is a supercharged LS-V8 engine under the hood.

The pictures taken by the car show a valve cover with a “900 HP” number, which you should probably take with the same pinch of salt as the Lamborghini emblems, and there is also a bottle of “NOZ” for all possible racing drivers there.

The seller also states that this replica is in “great condition” and that it is the “cleanest, most beautiful tribute” they have long seen at this price – specifically $ 33,750. The interior features include a navigation system, a reversing camera, fake carbon fiber inserts on the steering wheel and in the center console, black and yellow leather and a removable roof that turns the car into a roadster.

Ultimately, the fake Lambo body parts will only serve to attract attention, but not to interest anyone who is familiar with the Italian brand’s products from a distance. If you are still interested and see that the car is back on the list, you can contact the seller and ask for the chassis number of the car, which he says is not on the ad.

