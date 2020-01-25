A pioneering assistant to the 49ers has its roots in the kingdom of chefs

HESSTON, Kan. – The old city center, like so many others in the small towns of America, is calm on a January morning, just a few cars parked at one end in front of the Citizens State Bank and some others in front of the pharmacy at the other .

Around the corner is an old Texaco station, the pumps long gone and the windows covered. Nearby, the sign saying Weaver’s Grocers – “Your local grocers!” – is all that is left of the once bustling store. Most businesses moved east toward the main highway, which takes traffic between the cities of Salina and Wichita.

The predominantly Mennonite city of about 3,700 in south central Kansas is hardly the kind of place one would expect to produce an NFL coach who helped the San Francisco 49ers return to Super Bowl.

Again, Katie Sowers had defied expectations all her life.

When the Niners face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, she will become the first female assistant and the first openly gay coach to take the hit in the sport’s biggest game. Its story spread like a prairie fire thanks in large part to a Microsoft ad featuring Sowers that aired multiple times during last weekend’s conference championship games, and it will be without any doubts a popular interview subject when reporters travel to Miami early next week.

It’s a little hard to believe for her family and friends, those who grew up playing soccer with her in the backyard, or coached her in high school basketball, or took classes with her at tiny Hesston College.

“People ask me what we did for fun,” recalls her twin sister, Liz, “and I honestly don’t have an answer. We drove to Wichita? But we always had each other. We never really looked for things to do. We have always had a best friend. But being in a small conservative town was different, especially being gay. But we were lucky to be in the most open-minded family in town. I love everyone who knows everyone, even with all the gossip of small towns. “

The sisters’ father, Floyd, was a basketball coach at nearby Bethel College, but children have always preferred rough football, gender norms being damned condemned. Even though they were at the heart of Chiefs country, Katie grew up as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Liz as a fan of the Denver Broncos, as it was the uniforms and plastic helmets they received in one year Christmas gift. One of the neighboring boys who was playing with them had obtained the chiefs’ outfit.

The children of Sowers finally set aside their soccer ambitions, never thinking at the time that they could continue playing with the boys in high school. Instead, they turned their attention to just about every other sport, be it basketball or athletics, helping the Swathers – the nickname from common farming equipment in the Great Plains – to win enough championships to fill a trophy box.

“Katie was a competitor, a hard worker, and didn’t like to lose,” said basketball coach Brennan Torgerson. “She didn’t make it into the start line-up as soon as Liz did. Katie’s role on the bench was our super submarine. When she arrived, the pace changed with the level of energy of the team. His energy and tenacity were contagious. “

“She was definitely known on campus for her athleticism,” said Rachel McMaster, who straddled Katie for a year at Hesston College and is now the school’s director of marketing and communications.

The Sowers children were never able to shake off the football virus.

After starting at Hesston College, where her mother, Bonnie, was the longtime director of nursing, Katie graduated from Goshen College in Indiana. She started playing football again with the West Michigan Mayhem in the Women’s Football Alliance and the USA Football national team, but any idea of ​​coaching men was temporarily shattered when Katie was refused a job. as a voluntary assistant at the private liberal arts college.

The injuries ultimately wreaked havoc on Katie – a separate shoulder, a torn labrum in her hip. So, diploma in hand, she joined her sister in Kansas City and started working for her master’s in Central Missouri.

This is where fate put her on the sidelines of the NFL.

One of Katie’s part-time jobs was coaching a youth basketball team, and one of her players was the daughter of former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli. He quickly became a father figure for her, and when Pioli was fired by the chefs and hired as an assistant general manager in Atlanta, he helped Katie continue her career with the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Scholarship. There, she made such an impression on the Falcons’ offensive coordinator at the time, Kyle Shanahan, that he asked her to follow him to San Francisco when he was hired to coach the Niners.

At first, she helped break down the film and work on practice scripts, but over time, she was given more responsibility. These days, she’s largely working with wide receivers alongside offensive coordinators Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel, helping an offensive that was second behind the Baltimore Ravens in scoring this season.

His rapid rise in the hard coaching profession does not surprise those who knew him growing up.

“Katie was an incredible teammate and was always ready to do the little things that allow a team to come together and win ball games,” said Matthew Richardson, who taught and coached the Sowers sisters in middle and high school. “Katie was never concerned with recognition, she just wanted to do her job extremely well for the team to succeed.”

It’s hard to achieve much more success than reaching the Super Bowl.

While Katie’s career path led to the NFL, Liz took a decidedly different route in the game, the two love it. The women’s team that the two sisters once played on recently changed, so Liz helped create a new team – Kansas City Glory – at the National Women’s Football Conference sponsored by Adidas. While Katie innovates by proving that women can train football, Liz innovates by offering women the opportunity to actually play.

“I was once asked if it was one of my dreams to be in the NFL or to be in a Super Bowl,” says Liz, “and thinking about it was like, no, it doesn’t matter. never came to my mind. And it’s crazy for me to think as much as I liked to play and it was our favorite sport, I never thought it was an option to be in some way in a Super Bowl. And that drives me to keep doing and playing soccer.

“When Katie goes down the sidelines,” adds Liz proudly, “she will have parents screaming that their daughter wants to coach in the NFL, or play in the NFL, and that dream is real now for people, for young girls. . “

No one is more proud of the sisters than their parents, Floyd and Bonnie.

The couple moved to Kansas City about two years ago when Floyd suffered a major stroke during a visit to see the children and their older sister, Steph. This left him in a wheelchair, unable to walk or speak, and Liz took responsibility for helping his mother take care of him. One of their biggest challenges is transportation, and Liz’s birthday wish was to raise enough money via a GoFundMe account to buy a van with wheelchair access.

“He was and still is Katie’s biggest fan,” says Liz, “but he was always so proud to share it with everyone, always carried San Francisco gear in public so people would approach him and qu “They ask him questions. So it was difficult for him because he can’t communicate. He can’t speak. But I feel like this TV commercial she’s on now, telling her story, in a way that speak for my father. He’s so proud to be able to watch this. “

After much discussion, Floyd and Bonnie decided to stay in Kansas City – surrounded by Chiefs fans – to watch the Super Bowl next weekend. But there will be a lot of family support in Miami: Liz will be there with her girlfriend, and Steph will be there with her husband, who grew up by chance cheering on the Niners.

Meanwhile, back in Hesston, a few thousand people who usually spend their Sunday cheering for chefs will have to decide where their allegiances are. Are they rooting for the local franchise, making his first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years, or are they rooting for the hometown kid who proved that women have a place in professional football?

“I’m going to cheer on the same team that Joe Montana said he cheered on,” said Torgerson with a smile. “The red team.”