DIXON COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) – A person human being is lifeless, and two have been seriously wounded in a two-car accident in Nebraska’s Dixon County.

On Saturday, April 18th at 1:38 pm the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office environment responded to a two-car or truck accident on Highway 20 in the vicinity of mile marker 404.

Upon arrival legislation enforcement discovered that a Ford Mustang traveling east on Highway 20 had collided with a Ford F-150 with two occupants.

The F-150 caught fire as a result of the collision and subsequently induced a modest grass fireplace.

The driver of the F-150 Benjamin Galvin, age 53, and his passenger Terrie Galvin, age 48, the two of rural Laurel have been taken to Mercy Professional medical Middle with significant accidents.

The driver of the Mustang Rodney Bressler, age 66, of Winside, was not donning a seatbelt and was pronounced useless at the scene.

The accident is less than investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff and the Nebraska Point out Patrol.

Allen Fireplace & Rescue, Wakefield Fireplace & Rescue, Dixon Fire & Rescue, Martinsburg Fireplace & Initially Responders, Wing Just one Helicopter, Life Web Helicopter, Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Condition Patrol all responded to the incident and hearth.