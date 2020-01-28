A Pennsylvania man disguised as a combat veteran to steal from an American Legion post

A man who is on trial for stealing nearly $ 17,000 from an American Legion post in Scranton is now accused of another type of theft.

District Attorney General Lackawanna County filed stolen bravery charges against 31-year-old Christopher Crawford on Friday, accusing the West Scranton man of misrepresenting his military service and veteran status.

Although Crawford portrayed the officers of the American Legion and others as a combat veteran, including the issuance of a combat infantry badge, the army released him under “non-honorable terms” after he was absent from vacation training camp in 2007.

Crawford was not immediately informed of the new allegations, which included a count of misrepresentation of military service or honor and misrepresentation of the award.

Crawford was originally arrested last summer and accused of stealing more than $ 16,700 from American Legion Post 568 in Minooka for making unauthorized post-debit card cash withdrawals and purchases between March and August.

At the time, Crawford was a Post 568 executive responsible for membership and recruitment after moving from a position in Pittsburgh.

District Attorney Mark Powell described the behavior in the case – masquerading as a combat veteran to infiltrate and steal funds from an American Legion post – as “breathtakingly brazen and unprecedented in my nearly 30 years as a criminal lawyer in Lackawanna County.”

“It’s an affront to every veteran who has defended our great nation,” he said.

Prosecutors received Crawford’s full military files after American Legion officials told investigators that there were no records in their files to prove Crawford’s veteran status or eligibility to join the organization.

According to records, Crawford joined the army in March 2007, but served only two months and 25 days in the training camp before joining AWOL from Fort Benning, Georgia in July 2007, Detective Lisa Bauer wrote in the affidavit. The army issued an arrest warrant for the following month.

Crawford surrendered in Fort Drum, New York, in November 2007, and was transferred to Fort Knox, Kentucky to face a possible court martial. In December 2007, he received a discharge under conditions other than honorable rather than a trial before a court martial, the affidavit said.

US Legion officers said Crawford had joined Post 568 under the guise of a combat veteran, Bauer wrote in sticky papers. He wore a hat with a Combat Infantry Badge, which is only awarded to infantrymen who are active in ground combat and who have turned out to be war veterans.

In addition, Crawford declared veteran status on its request to the State Department of Transportation for a non-driver photo ID, the affidavit said.

David Eisele of the district veterinary office informed investigators that Crawford was not considered a military veteran due to the circumstances surrounding his release and could not claim veteran status.

Crawford is being held in Lackawanna County Prison on a $ 95,000 bail.

—

© 2020 The Times-Tribune (Scranton, Pennsylvania). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.