Loading...

The safest lock at the announcement of this year’s Oscar ceremony next Monday is Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant satire Parasite, which occupies one of the five places in the “Best International Feature” category. And it has to be the favorite to win the whole thing, considering the mountain of awards and the huge worldwide box office results. ($ 130 million and counting!)

Given the film’s tremendous American success in Korean with subtitles, it is not surprising that Hollywood wants to work with Bong. (Previously, he worked with the Weinstein Company at Snowpiercer and Netflix at Okja.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is in talks to purchase Bong’s next American project – a “limited series” version of Parasite. The show will bring Bong together with an American comic filmmaker who has very sympathetic views of class and wealth:

Bong Joon Ho, who wrote and directed the Palm d’Or winner and Oscar-winning hope, is working with Adam McKay, whose recent work The Big Short and Vice has won him multiple nominations … It’s unclear whether the limited series a kind of successor to the film or an English-language remake will appear.

A remake sounds boring; The Korean parasite was already perfect and would not necessarily be improved in English (or as a limited series). A sequel or expansion, or a tangential story set in the same world, could be interesting, provided it’s a story Bong really wants to tell. And Bong and McKay are a fascinating couple. I would like to see them cook something together. I’m just not sure if it has to be a different version of Parasite.

Gallery – The Best Movies of 2019 (including Parasite):