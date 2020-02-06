A novelist obsessed with code builds a writing bone. Plot thickened

A carved image of Ganesha, the Hindu elephant-headed god known as both “the remover of obstacles” and the patron of poetry, greets visitors from the front door of the Craftsman-style house in North Oakland, just a few houses south of the Berkeley border , who shares Chandra with his wife, Melanie Abrams (also a novelist, also a creative writing teacher in Berkeley), and his two daughters.

The word granthika is a Sanskrit noun that means “storyteller, relator” or “someone who understands the joints or time distribution.” It is closely related to another noun, grantha, meaning “an artificial arrangement of words, verse, composition, treatise, literary production, book in prose or verse, text,” and the root stalk granth, meaning “attaching , bind or string, arrange, connect in a regular series, string words together, compose (a literary work.) “

But what Granthika is really meant to do is to remove obstacles that impede the artificial arrangement of words in a harmonious, meaningful way. The core challenge of this goal is that it came up with one of the most persistent problems in computer science: learning to understand what words mean by a machine. The design document describing Granthika that Chandra wrote at airports and hotels while on tour for Geek Sublime called for a “new representation of text.” But that is easier written than done.

“I discovered that linking knowledge to text is actually a pretty difficult problem,” says Chandra.

Computer scientists have been trying to cut this Gordian knot for decades. Efforts such as the Text Encoding Initiative and Semantic Web eventually loaded documents with so many tags to explain the purpose and function of each word that the superstructure of the analysis became overwhelmingly top-heavy. It was like inventing an entirely new language just to translate an existing language. Software applications built on top of these systems, Chandra says, were “difficult and vulnerable to use.”

Chandra had a revelation on a sleepless night. He realized, he says, that the key to displaying text and semantics in a way that avoided the problems of traditional approaches was to treat text as a “hypergraph.”

With traditional graphs, Chandra says, redirecting to mathematical terrain that most writers using Granthika will probably never dare to enter, “you only have attachments between one node and the next and the next. But a hypergraph can point to many objects, many nodes. “A hyper-dependent approach, he realized, would enable an organizational system that illuminates multiple connections between people, places, and things, without getting stuck in attempts to define the essential meaning of each. element. The purpose of processing a text document in a multi-nodal hypergraph of connections became the central operating principle of Granthika.

The underlying software is based on an adaptation of an open source database program called HypergraphDB, made by a Montreal-based programmer, Borislav Iordanov. Chandra first encountered Iordanov’s work when he started googling to see if existing software in his head fits the description of what he had come up with. Chandra mailed some technical questions to Iordanov; Iordanov answered by asking him what he wanted to do and was so intrigued by Chandra’s answers that he joined the budding project.

So how does it work in practice? In version one of Granthika, which was launched in November, writers have an ongoing dialogue with the software. The writer tells Granthika that this and that is a ‘character’, that this and that is an ‘event’, that this event took place at this moment or at this location with this character and so on. This will be the rule set, the timeline, the who-what-where-when-how.

Behind the scenes, beneath the surface of the document, Granthika is a database with links between these text objects. If the writer wants to see the trajectory of a certain character in the middle of the creative process, she can click on the name of that character and go directly to a timeline of all the events or scenes in which that character is involved.

“So I’m writing a novel,” Chandra says, “and I mention a character on page 416, and she’s a minor character I last mentioned on page 80. Earlier, to know that character, I have to open up my notes program and then search through the notes. With Granthika I can press one key and go to her page as it were and see all my notes about her and hopefully soon photos that I have attached, and so on. “

The breakthrough is that at no conscious level does the computer have to understand who the character is, it just needs to know what things that character is connected to.

Creating a hypergraded database that links multiple elements in a novel such as Sacred Games is a process-intensive computer task that Iordanov says would not have been possible until recently. It is also a sense of what some of the earliest observers of electronic text theory were a crucial determining aspect of computer-mediated, globally networked technology – the new ability to meaningfully link things together.

