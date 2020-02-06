A Nissan Leaf has just finished an autonomous 230-mile journey in Britain

Photo: NissanThe Morning Shift All your daily car news in one convenient place. Is your time not more important?

A Nissan Leaf completes a long journey all by itself, General Motors does a recall and Toyota did not do so well last quarter. All this and more for The Morning Shift on Thursday 6 February 2020.

1st gear: No, the journey does not end here

I am convinced that fully autonomous driving is decades away, but that does not mean that people are not working hard and are trying to make it a reality quickly. A Nissan Leaf has just completed a long, autonomous journey in Great Britain, which is neat.

A modified Leaf just went on a 230-mile stay, autonomously, from Nissan’s European Technical Center in Southern England to its Sunderland plant in North East England, Reuters reports. It used eight laser scanners, seven cameras, a radar and six electronic control units in the trunk and drove alongside “conventional motorists on country roads and highways.”

If you have driven in England at all, you know that “country lanes” are usually just a narrow, unmarked one-way street that presents itself as a two-way street. Reuters confirms this and reported the route including “roads with no or minimal markings, intersections and roundabouts, using advanced positioning technology.”

The project is called HumanDrive. It is run by Nissan but also receives government funding. The European head of R&D for Nissan told Reuters:

“Other drivers around the vehicle would not have noticed that the vehicle is actually completely autonomous. The vehicle is much more aware of what is happening in that environment than a driver is possible due to the number of sensors that continuously monitor the environment. “

Nissan didn’t just send the car into the world with its fingers crossed; Reuters observes frequent breaks and risk assessments were taken. And there were people in both the driver’s and front passenger’s seats ready to take over if something happened.

This was a big step for autonomous cars, but even Nissan knows that there will be no public rollout for a while. There are still rules to be introduced, security to determine and prices to find out. The journey may be over for now, but there is still a long way to go before we reach the bright, autonomous future that was conceived for us – or never.

2nd gear: What about the second recall?

General Motors issued a recall last December, targeting certain 2019 Cadillac CT6s, Chevrolet Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s. It was a software problem that could lead to the electronic stability control and the anti-lock braking system being switched off without the driver’s notification. A second, recently announced recall action solves problems caused by the software solution for the first recall.

The first recall involved about half a million cars worldwide and about 162,000 were repaired – although they may now have problems with the defective software solution, Automotive News reports. The new recall will include 128,519 cars, a GM spokesperson confirmed in the outlet. He said:

“We have a group of people looking for trends to find problems early,” he said. “Shortly after we started to realize there were a number of warranty claims related to this recall recovery. … Unfortunately, the original solution caused other problems. “

Issues such as:

Vehicle owners repaired in the original recall, reported cases of failure of the electronic brake system with illuminated dashboard error indicators, according to complaints on the NHTSA website.

“The truck started and a lot of maintenance lights arrived,” a Sierra owner from 2019 said in a complaint with NHTSA on 2 February. “OnStar called and said I had a brake failure. I was driving down the driveway and could barely stop the truck as I approached the road.”

The secondary software error, Flores said, happens when a driver uses the OnStar app to start the vehicle.

About 1,600 to 1,700 owners with the first software revision reported problems with the repair, he said.

The solution involves dealers re-flashing the car’s electronic brake control module with “a new calibration” that corrects the first problem and “recent complaints,” GM spokesperson said in an email statement.

Hopefully the cars will be repaired after this.

3rd gear: nothing but falling profits during three stinky months

It is not only GM and Ford who reported terrible earnings in the last quarter. You can also put Toyota on that list.

Poor exchange rates and sales declines overwhelmed the Japanese automaker’s huge cost savings and resulted in a 3.2 percent decline in operating profit in the fourth quarter, Automotive News reports. Without further delay, the figures:

Operating profit fell to 654.4 billion yen ($ 6 billion) in the automaker’s fiscal third quarter ending December 31, Japan’s largest automaker said in its profit report on Thursday.

The net result quadrupled more than 738 billion yen ($ 6.77 billion) in the period, but only because of the effects of unrealized gains on shares. The net result rose only 1.4 percent to 584.6 billion yen ($ 5.36 billion) after removing the one-off factor.

Turnover fell by 3.3 percent to 7.54 trillion yen ($ 69.14 billion).

Global retail sales fell 0.8 percent to 2.69 million vehicles in the October-December period, including results from Toyota’s Daihatsu small-car subsidiary and Hino subsidiary.

The global wholesale volume fell by 3.8 percent to 2.2 million vehicles.

All this despite the fact that the regional operating result in North America increased by a factor of five in the same period. Regional wholesalers, however, fell by 1.8 percent.

2019 ended in a rough way for many car manufacturers. Maybe 2020 will get better.

4th gear: there is an alliance between ChargePoint and truck stops

It actually makes sense. Truck stops boarding during the EV loading campaign. Truck stops are littered along the roads in the United States, and they are set up for people to go and take longer breaks.

ChargePoint and the National Association of Truck Stop Operators announced to Reuters the establishment of the National Highway Charging Collaborative. Through public and private financing, the plan is to use $ 1 billion over the next 10 years to install “Level 2 and DC fast chargers at more than 4,000 US locations by 2030 to expand EV charging on highways and in rural communities “

ChargePoint does not have its own charging network, but prefers to manage more than 108,000 charging points worldwide (but especially in North America). The goal is to increase that figure to 2.5 million by 2025. Ambitious! The company estimates it has a 70 percent stake in the commercial charging market here in the US

The lack of charging infrastructure is a major bottleneck in the acceptance of public EVs, so the more chargers, the better. Once they are as plentiful as gas stations, people can release some of their fears.

5th Gear: The EVs Of Bavaria Will Spread

While we are talking about EVs, BMW says it has plans to boost EV production. Sorry for the joke.

BMW is increasing the production of EV powertrain components at its Dingolfing, Bavaria, plant and hiring hundreds of additional employees, Reuters reports.

From the story:

In response to stricter emission regulations and the threat of millions of fines, car manufacturers are making more efforts to sell electric and hybrid cars. BMW is aiming for hybrid and electric cars to register a quarter of the number of new vehicles by 2021.

The number of employees assembling electric motors in Dingolfing is expected to rise to 1,400 by the end of 2020 and is expected to grow to 2,000 in the medium term, BMW added.

It seems that ChargePoint and the alliance for trucks are a very good thing.

