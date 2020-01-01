A New Year's resolution for each CFL team

Loading...

2020 is officially launched, bringing with it optimism, enthusiasm and opportunity.

It is common for people to make a New Year's resolution, identifying a personal weakness and a solution to fix it. The results are often mixed – people don't always follow their resolutions – but they are still a good way to get started in a new year.

Below is a resolution for each CFL team – a gap or challenge to overcome for 2020. I suspect that some will succeed, while others may need to be pushed until 2021.

BEFORE CHRIST. the Lions

Sell ​​the team

David Braley has owned the Lions since 1997, bringing back the team from the dark and winning three Gray Cups (2000, 2006, 2011). The club has recently gone through some tough times, however, the crowd and fan interest declining.

The 78-year-old man told 3DownNation in 2017 that the team "should be sold." B.C. requires new property to ensure the long-term success of the franchise – it's time for Braley to find the right buyer and make a sale.

Edmonton Eskimos



Stop the parade of penalties

Edmonton experienced penalties throughout Jason Maas' four-year stint as head coach. The club averaged 85.9 yards per game in 2019, nearly 50% more than the best Winnipeg Blue Bombers (60.6).

The Eskimos are heading into 2020 with a ton of talent, a solid coaching staff and an elite quarterback. If they can clean things up in the penalty department, the club could finish at the top of the west division in 2020.

Calgary Stampeders

Make McMahon great again

It seems strange to criticize a pretty good home record (7-3) of 2019, but Calgary has long been a place where visitors went to die. The Stamps have rarely lost at home in the past decade, with most of the losses in late-season games of no significance.

Calgary's three losses to McMahon Stadium in 2019 were marked by significant games, including a 35-14 draw in the western semifinal. The Stamps must make McMahon Stadium a place teams hate to visit again in 2020.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Embrace young people

Rider Nation hosted one of the oldest CFL teams in 2019, with 13 players in the Western final aged 30 or older. It’s a sign of a team that needs to rejuvenate.

Cody Fajardo became the face of the franchise at 27, so the Riders are very young at the most important position in the game. Jeremy O'Day must put more young people around Fajardo in 2020, trusting him to lead a team younger.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Choose a quarterback

The Blue Bombers were counting on three quarters in 2019 – Matt Nichols, Chris Strevler and Zach Collaros. All three are free agents on hold and it is possible that the former club offensive coordinator, Paul LaPolice, is trying to attract one (or two) to Ottawa.

Nichols is still recovering from an operation on his throwing shoulder, Streveler is attracting interest from the NFL and Collaros has a history of injuries. It is a difficult decision, but it is a decision that Winnipeg must make.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ending drought

Hamilton now has the longest Gray Cup drought in the CFL (20 years) after a 33-12 loss to the Blue Bombers in the 107th Gray Cup. The second longest drought in the league belongs to Montreal with only nine years.

The story could be on the side of the Tiger-Cats as they strive to win the Gray Cup in 2020 – the club's last title (1999) came a year after the team lost the championship match.

Toronto Argonauts

Bring back the fans

It's not a new idea, but the Argos are in desperate need of arousing fan interest in 416. Toronto averaged only 11,368 spectators during the regular season in 2019, down 20% from 2018.

The return of Michael “Pinball” Clemons as general manager should help bring some fans back, but the club must start winning games. The Argos have won only eight games since winning the Gray Cup in 2017.

Ottawa Redblacks

Score points

The Redblacks' offensive was pathetic in 2019, ending the season with 312 worst points for the league. Toronto posted the second worst performance in the league last season, but still finished with nearly 20% more points at 373.

The good news for R-Nation is that new head coach Paul LaPolice coordinated the second offense with the league's highest score with Winnipeg in 2019 (508). If Ottawa finds a quarterback capable of effectively managing the LaPo system, the points should follow.

Montreal Alouettes

Sell ​​the team

The CFL took control of the Alouettes in April and the sale of the team has not stopped since. A number of potential buyers have been identified – Clifford Starke, the Lenkovs, Vince Guzzo, the Wetenhalls – but none have reached an agreement.

Khari Jones made Montreal respectable in 2019 and fans responded by purchasing more than 21,000 tickets to the Eastern semi-final. It is high time to find the right new owner in La Belle Province and it is time to strike a deal.