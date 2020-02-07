A new version of the XFL has arrived, in which former Notre Dame players will be represented

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The debut game of the second XFL iteration is scheduled for Saturday.

The first game of the season will air on February 8 on ABC. It will show the Seattle Dragons against the DC Defenders at 2 p.m.

Notre Dame will be represented across the league this season.

Linebacker Nyles Morgan, a 2017 graduate, will wear # 56 for the Dragons. Moran, a former captain, ended his career with 246 duels.

Greer Martini, also a 2017 captain and graduate, will wear number 48 for the Dallas Renegades, which he also wore for the Irish. Martini ended his career with 191 tackles.

Jarron Jones, a defensive tackle for Notre Dame in 2016, wears number 74 and plays an offensive tackle for the New York Guardians. Jones, from Rochester, New York, ended the game with 105 tackles while defending for the Irish.

Former Irishman Tarean Folston will start the season on the injured reserve for the Tampa Bay Vipers. Folston hurried for more than 1,700 meters and had 11 touchdowns during his career at Notre Dame.

There are some differences between the NFL and the XFL

If you are a die-hard NFL fan and are looking for extra football, you need to know some rule differences.

The first change and one of the biggest differences, the league will allow more than one striker pass as long as these passes come from behind.

Offensive lines may not advance before a forward pass crosses the scrimmage line.

Next up: no fair catches. Everything will be a live ball.

The kicking team must allow a returnee at least five meters to catch the ball.

Third, there will be tighter kickoffs. The teams are separated by five meters at the kick-off instead of the 10 meters in the NFL.

Possibly one of the most exciting rule differences. No additional points are allowed after touchdown. However, teams can aim for one, two or three points: one point from the second yard line, two points from the five yard line, or teams can aim for three points from the 10 yard line.

Get ready for the overtime shootout extension!

Each team receives five games from the five-yard line and one point each time they reach the end zone.

A continuous music box runs up to the two-minute mark. At this point, the clock stops after all scrimmage games.

There will be a 25-second music box, a slight difference from the 40-second clock used by the NFL.

After all, there will only be a 30 second instant repeat watch. No more long breaks for retakes.