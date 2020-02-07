A new training center for Salt Lake firefighters

Salt Lake Fire Chief Karl Lieb and Salt Lake Fire Training Division Chief Kelly Carter cut a fire hose instead of a ribbon during the opening of the department’s new training center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. According to Salt Lake Fire Capt. Anthony Burton, the ultramodern facility, located next to the training tower of the department, will be used to train recruits. It has classrooms, meeting rooms and a space for recruits to ‘decompress’.
Jason Davis presents the colors with the Salt Lake City fire brigade during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Salt Lake City fire training center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Salt Lake Fire Chief Karl Lieb and Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown are chatting on Thursday 6 February 2020 outside the new fire training center in Salt Lake City.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Salt Lake Fire Chief Karl Lieb gives a tour of a classroom at the department’s new training center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Salt Lake Fire Logistics Capt. Eric Myers shows the kitchen in the department’s new training center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Salt Lake deputy head, Robert McMicken, speaks at a departmental ceremony training session in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at a ceremony to cut the ribbon.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Paul Paulsen and Salt Lake Fire Capt. Darren Baum visits the department’s new training center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The new training center of the Salt Lake City fire brigade is shown in Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News