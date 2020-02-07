A new training center for Salt Lake firefighters

Salt Lake Fire Chief Karl Lieb and Salt Lake Fire Training Division Chief Kelly Carter cut a fire hose instead of a ribbon during the opening of the department’s new training center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. According to Salt Lake Fire Capt. Anthony Burton, the ultramodern facility, located next to the training tower of the department, will be used to train recruits. It has classrooms, meeting rooms and a space for recruits to ‘decompress’.

