A new study suggests that troops may be overpaid

A new study assumes that the troops get paid a little too much.

The RAND study, which was reported for the first time by the Military Times, examines to what extent the military salary "increased" compared to the civil salary in the course of the 2000s. Military wages are typically around the 70th percentile of civilian wages, but the report finds that both military service and army officer salaries have exceeded and continue to do so in recent years.

"Given that the military salary has been above the 70 percentile benchmark for some time, the important question is whether this benchmark is relevant or whether the military salary is set too high in relation to the civilian salary," writes the author of the study , Beth Asch.

However, comparing military and civilian wages is not easy considering how different the jobs are. The study recognizes that military jobs "are often more dangerous, stricter, require frequent relocations, and are less flexible." It also says that compensation for members of the military service must be "high enough" to keep the troops in the volunteer group.

The timing for publication of the study is immediately after the announcement of a 3.1% increase in base salary for troops, the largest salary increase in nearly 10 years. The troops also receive a 2.8% increase in basic housing income and a 0.9% basic income increase.

The study raises a number of other issues related to military compensation – the structure of the military pension system, the role of incentive pay, wage adjustment, and more.

Other services are said to have improved the quality of their recruits with increasing salaries, but the army has not.

One of the possible reasons for what Asch brings up is the G.I. Bill, who restricted the army's ability to "provide the recruit with a kicker for educational services," thereby nullifying the army's advantage over other services. Someone who may have now decided to go to the army for training services could find the same services in the Air Force or in the Marine Corps.

The study says that "increasing resources other than military wages" could be a cheaper way to improve the quality of recruits.

"Military compensation is an emotional issue, after all, it is the most direct way the country recognizes and rewards people for their military service," writes Asch. "At the same time, it is an important cost factor. … Given the sensitivity of the compensation problems and their considerable costs, it is essential that the compensation fulfills its personnel mandate as effectively, efficiently and fairly as possible."