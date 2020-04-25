A new solution to curb the use of the phone by drivers

Flash news: Mobile phone use by drivers is dangerous. We all know that. A 2014 survey by the National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that 398 drivers died and 33,000 drivers were injured in cell phone accidents while driving.

Some apps, like Waze and Spotify, turn off the full feature set while the car is in motion. The intentions of this feature are certainly good, but usually applications like these allow the driver to easily opt for the driver mode. Applications that consider vehicle movement are also juggling for passengers who don’t have to limit themselves.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a new solution: an application that automatically detects whether the user is the driver or the passenger.

“A practical approach to this problem should be light, real-time, and immediately deployable,” researchers Rushi Khurana and Mayank Goel write in a recent paper. “Thus, we have created a unique software approach that phone manufacturers can push as a simple upgrade.”

I previously covered another project from Khurana and Goel’s, a stationary camera combined with a machine vision algorithm that was shown to be better at tracking gymnastic exercises than standard usables. Now the couple from the Institute for Human-Computer Interaction (HCII) at CMU and the Software Research Institute once again have another pragmatic solution to an everyday challenge, which in this case could save lives.

The app uses the phone’s cameras to continuously detect the user’s context. It uses common context tracks that are standard for almost all cars to determine if the phone is geared toward the use of the driver or a passenger. For example, the so-called chicken handles above, the placement of windows, the orientation of a sunroof, together, the algorithm of the application can use these clues to tell exactly who is behind the wheel.

“Regardless of the placement of the phone in the car, we can at least distinguish between the driver and the passenger with 90% accuracy.”

During the test, the researchers used continuous video recording to obtain a large set of image data, although their algorithm does not require continuous video to detect phone usage. In a real-world setting, a photo can be taken opportunistically based on event triggers, such as vehicle detection or user touch. Data can be characterized and processed in real time without storing sensitive information.

A fully automated, lightweight, software-only solution, such as one that uses the on-board smartphone camera, could conceive of a standard with mobile phones if manufacturers were on board, opening the technology to app developers.

Research is a step in the right direction toward reducing distracted driving.