A new SMS scam disguises itself as a FedEx notification

(CNN) – It’s an exciting feeling that we can all refer to – FedEx will notify you that your package has been delivered.

However, before you thoughtlessly click this text message that looks like it is from FedEx, you should take a second look at it, as it could be a scam.

Some people across the country receive text messages that contain an alleged tracking code and a link to set delivery preferences. The text is deceptive because it uses the correct name of the recipient.

The link refers to a fake Amazon listing and prompts them to conduct a customer satisfaction survey, according to HowToGeek.com. After answering some questions, you will be asked for personal information and a credit card number to receive a free gift.

The Duxbury, Massachusetts police warned of the scam on Twitter and wrote, “If you have any doubts about a tracking number, go to the shipping company’s main website and find the tracking number yourself.”

Isabel Benitez of Bakersfield, California received the text on Monday, but did not fall for it.

“I checked the FedEx site because I was curious and knew I didn’t order anything,” said Benitez. “I entered the code and there was no package and the code was wrong. So yes, I thought this was a scam.”

FedEx wants you to know that it never sends text messages or emails to customers asking for money or personal information.

“Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without opening and reported to abuse@fedex.com,” FedEx said in a statement.

“While there is no foolproof way to prevent the use of the FedEx name in a fraud, we are constantly monitoring these activities and working in partnership with law enforcement agencies,” added FedEx.

To identify an email or text message as a scam, look for misspelled or slightly modified website addresses, according to FedEx. For example, fake websites may appear as fedx.com or fed-ex.com instead of the correct fedex.com address. Even if it seems too good to be true, it is likely. Don’t fall for messages claiming that you won the lottery or a grand prize.

