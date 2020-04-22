A New Rumor Information Disney Is Working On A New “Female-Centric” Star Wars Sequence

A new rumor specifics that Disney and Lucasfilm are doing the job on a new “female-centric” Star Wars collection.

The rumor comes from Wide range and particulars the sequence is remaining helmed by the co-creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll sequence, Lesly Headland. Headland is expected to produce and provide as showrunner for the series.

According to Variety’s resources the series is described as “female-centric” and will acquire position “in a various part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.” No other plot specifics ended up relayed.

Probably the most appealing aspect of this rumor is that Selection notes the show is at the moment using the services of writers.

What will make this primarily interesting is that The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Disney and Marvel Studios terminated the contracts of Punisher showruner Steve Lightfoot and Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski.

Not only did Disney and Marvel reportedly terminate the jobs, but they had previously introduced they would be furloughing workforce “whose employment are not vital at this time” at the commencing of April.

A assertion from Disney reads in part, “The COVID-19 pandemic is acquiring a devastating impression on our environment with untold suffering and reduction, and has necessary all of us to make sacrifices. Above the very last number of weeks, necessary decrees from governing administration officers have shut down a vast majority of our businesses.”

They added, “[W]ith no clear indication of when we can restart our organizations, we’re pressured to make the hard final decision to choose the up coming step and furlough workforce whose work opportunities aren’t vital at this time.”

That statement would come to fruition when Disney furloughed 100,000 concept park and hotel employees previously this 7 days.

NBC News studies Walt Disney Planet Vacation resort in Orlando, Florida observed 70,000 employees furloughed. Disney Earth reportedly used 75,000 people ahead of the furloughs.

It is not just concept park employees who are facing furloughs. Resources notify Bounding Into Comics that much of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ publicity team has also been furloughed.

Deadline claimed at the commencing of this thirty day period that Disney furloughed their British isles creation crew for The Small Mermaid. They experienced earlier issued termination notices, but that conclusion turned into a furlough that is anticipated to past right until at the very least the conclude of May.

It is tough to consider that Disney and Lucasfilm would pursue new jobs when they are cancelling a quantity of jobs across the board and throughout the company.

Even so, this rumor does appear to in good shape in line with in which Lucasfilm has been signalling they were likely to consider the Star Wars franchise.

What do you make of this rumor? Are you interested in examining out a “female-centric” Star Wars collection?