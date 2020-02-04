A new Poco phone is out, but it is rather boring

When Xiaomi launched its Poco F1 phone (or Pocophone F1, depending on the market) in 2018, it made quite a splash because it offered top specifications for an absurdly low price. It also looked great (especially the aramid-fiber-coated version), had fairly unobtrusive software and the battery lasted forever.

Strangely enough, despite the rave reviews, Xiaomi did not launch a successor throughout 2019. Now it finally has one. It’s called Poco X2, but it’s not nearly as exciting as the first Poco phone.

Despite the fact that Poco was recently spun into a separate brand, the Poco X2 is in fact a new Xiaomi Redmi K30, launched in China last December. It looks almost the same, with the vertical camera series on the back in a glossy circle and the double selfie camera on the front in a recess with holes.

The specifications are also the same. The 6.7-inch Poco X2 has a 120Hz LCD screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and has up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and a battery of 4,500 mAh. There is a 64/8/2/2-megapixel camera on the back and a 20/2-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

None of this is bad for the starting price of Rs. 15,999 ($ ​​225), but it’s just another mid-ranger in a sea of ​​similar devices. What makes this launch remarkable is the fact that the Poco F1 was a great phone, while the X2 is just … meh. However, the name of the new phone – X2 versus F1 – gives some hope that a true successor to F1 is still on the way.

The Poco X2 will be launched in India on 11 February. The version with 6 / 64GB memory costs Rs. 15,999 ($ ​​225); the version with 6 / 128GB costs Rs. 16,999 ($ ​​239) and the variant with 8 / 256GB costs Rs. 19,999 ($ ​​281).

