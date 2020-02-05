A new Ninja Gaiden game may be in the works

Team Ninja plans to release its next major video game, Nioh 2. The video game is expected to be released in March and act as Nioh’s precursor. However, before the game’s release, fans had hoped the studio would return and are delivering a new installment to the Ninja Gaiden franchise. While the studio chose Nioh 2, it looks like the game’s director, Fumihiko Yasuda, is aware that fans are asking for Ninja Gaiden.

Team Ninja is a division of Koei Techmo and was founded in 1995. Installment payments from the group have therefore been published for years. Known primarily for the Dead or Alive series together with Ninja Gaiden, there was a new IP, which the development team launched in 2017 with Nioh. While we will soon have the chance to play another episode in the Nioh franchise, we can finally look back on Ninja Gaiden for whom there has been no major release since 2012.

Speaking to IGN, Fumihiko Yasuda gave a hint of the idea of ​​a new Ninja Gaiden game when he spoke about the series’ fan reception. Fumihiko Yasuda believes that there will be good news soon, as many fans are longing for a new edition. He also mentioned that there are numerous developers from the core group behind Ninja Gaiden who are not only interested in developing a new game, but are also inspired by similar Ninja-like titles that were recently released.

Unfortunately nothing in this regard has been confirmed as being under development. Instead we only have a few teasing and hints from the game director. While the group is likely to be fully focused on the successful launch of Nioh 2, we may hear from Koei Techmo and Team Ninja sooner rather than later.

Source: IGN