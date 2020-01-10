A new law for cigarette workers extends beyond hail drivers

Loading...

For years, Helene Mickey Wilson – Dr. Mickey for those who know her – has had two major sources of income. Wilson, a recognized marital and family therapist in Orange County, California, has a small private practice. She has also signed a contract with a company to guide and train therapists toward final certification, which requires 3000 hours of professional supervision experience.

Last year, Wilson told a contract with her that because of a new state law it would have to hire her as a part-time employee rather than as a contractor. The scheme was wrong in terms of compensation or tax, she says. So Wilson worked for months on setting up her own non-profit organization to continue her supervisory duties. She has hired a lawyer and an accountant and is still waiting for the latest paperwork from the IRS. The situation is annoying for her, she says, but also disturbing.

“This is a fear: I see a shortage of licensed mental health workers along the way because it takes much longer to get a permit,” she says. “I fear that there are fewer people who offer these services to the general public.”

Wilson is one of many Californians who were unexpectedly dragged into an attempt to improve the conditions for employees at gig economy companies such as Uber, Lyft and Postmates. The law, known as Assembly Bill 5, entered into force on January 1 and codifies a decision of the California Supreme Court in 2018 that formalizes the distinction between independent contractors and employees. According to the test of the new law, an employee is only a contractor if he is not under the direct control or direction of the company during work; if it carries out activities that are “outside the normal course of business” of the business activities; and if she is ‘usually’ engaged in the same type of contract work that she performs for the company. Other employees must be treated as employees, in compliance with rules such as minimum wages and employee benefits.

Cathy Atkins, deputy executive director of the California Association of Marriage & Family Therapists, says her office receives multiple phone calls and emails every day from therapists trying to figure out how to comply with the law as they continue their work with companies , hospitals, schools and government institutions.

“The bill not only attacks the Ubers and Lyfts,” says Jennifer Yazdi, an employment lawyer at Hanson Bridgett. “The bill has consequences for everyone. The way it is written is very complicated to know where you fall for exceptions. “

Lawyers representing groups of freelance writers and photography groups asked for exemption from AB 5 in mid-December, which limits independent contractors to 35 freelance pieces per outlet per year. A federal judge this week rejected the organizations’ request for an immediate exemption; the next hearing is scheduled for March. (A Condé Nast spokesperson, owner of WIRED, said the company is still evaluating how to deal with freelancers in the state.) Small, valid performing arts organizations are worried that they cannot afford all their actors and musicians to to put into employees.

“The bill not only attacks the Ubers and Lyfts.”

Jennifer Yazdi, lawyer for Hanson Bridgett

Some truck drivers – especially the 70,000 independent owner-operators in the state, who buy their own expensive tractor trailers – say the law threatens their contract work with truck companies, whose “usual course of business” is freight transport. As a result, some shippers only have contracts with courier companies, which means that many independent drivers can become unemployed. Last week, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the law on truck drivers, amid complaints that AB 5 is violating federal laws that apply to motor vehicle carriers. The next hearing of the case is set on Monday. (The California Trucking Association Association declined to comment.)

The common complaints can cause changes to the new law. Assembly Lorena Gonzalez, who drafted the bill, submitted a new bill on Monday explaining the intention of the legislator to further clarify AB 5. Specific changes will be added to the bill as the legislative process goes through, says Sami Gallegos, a spokesperson for Gonzalez. “My door is always open to all employees and companies affected by the new law,” Gonzalez said in a statement on Wednesday.

.