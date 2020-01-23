A new kind of vision for Star Trek stories

Picard has a message for the Star Trek series, as most of us know, “OK, Boomer.”

The first three hours of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard make it clear that the Starfleet, the peacekeeping force, and the exploration force, which is based on the basic idea of ​​saving life throughout the galaxy, rots from within. Even when outside influences affect work, they only chop off the well-known cracks of fear-induced hatred and intolerance.

Do you seem familiar, people of 2020?

Picard immediately gets to work to find out what Star Trek’s rosy view of the future of humanity has always been. Starfleet’s idealistic mission may come up against a much more complex reality where good and bad people are on the same page and even the greatest heroes have their mistakes.

Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has been outside Starfleet for two decades when the show opens. It wasn’t a happy separation for both parties, and it doesn’t take long for us to find out why. Given the prospect of total annihilation of a hated enemy, the assembled Starfleet forces pretty much said, “Let them burn.”

So the former Enterprise captain gave up. And now, 20 years later, he’s a press-shy veteran who has a story to tell and has no interest in telling it. Picard seems much happier living his remaining years in the French vineyard of his dreams. But there wouldn’t be much of a “Star Trek”, so fate is once again a calling for our old friend.

The first piece of the puzzle that gets him out is fittingly a reminder of his past. There’s a mystery surrounding Picard’s old friend and crew member Data, who sacrificed himself at the end of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). It begins with the sudden arrival of a mysterious woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) and a report of the events she has witnessed. Data may be dead, but it left an unlikely legacy.

This awakening for Picard takes place against the backdrop of a modern world that has avoided all forms of synthetic beings. It goes back to a terrible event that happened 14 years earlier when the plastics stationed on Mars staged an inexplicable surprise attack in which thousands of people died and the planet was on fire.

The blanket ban imposed after the Mars incident is a product of the same fear-fueled intolerance that resulted in Picard’s earlier exit from Starfleet. When he turns to his old bosses for help uncovering this new secret, he encounters cold looks and a definite “no”. He has to find a crew and a ship somewhere else.

Picard’s opening episodes reveal the mystery and key storylines, but the dynamic in this initial three-hour storyline is almost entirely based on bringing Jean-Luc back into space. It is clear that a number of things that will happen in no time, including the shady Romulan conspiracy and the Borg cube in the trailer, will be of great importance. But the show has its own pace to get there.

It’s an approach that works well. The Picard we spend time with in the early hours of the morning is quite different from the man who commanded the Enterprise. But we need this time to familiarize ourselves with the character and with whom he became.

It goes back to the idea mentioned at the beginning that Picard Star Trek’s pink view of our future lifts up. Jean-Luc is a piece of it. He is still the commanding presence he always was, but it’s been 20 years since he commanded a spaceship. He has aged. He made mistakes. We should understand and accept that he can be as fragile and fallible as any other person.

The ensemble of actors gathered around Stewart will certainly play a bigger role in the coming season. But in these opening episodes, Picard lives up to his title: it’s a show about the man who commanded the US. Company and what his life and perspective look like after 20 years.

However, it is immediately clear that Picard is also about so much more. It’s a TV series with the narrative mindset of a film and a Star Trek story that aims to illuminate dark places that we haven’t explored before. This is a world we all know, with familiar names and faces and references to tradition. But it’s also a new kind of vision of what a Star Trek story can look like.

For anyone who has a problem with it, Picard’s highly implicit response to the doubters is simple: OK, Boomer.

Star Trek: Picard will air on CBS All Access.