A new kind of 'Cue especially for you'

After a week of very cruel weather, the temperatures were relatively mild last week. Welcome to Calgary and welcome to the backyard barbecue.

The days of throwing hamburgers and dogs on a thin grid over a rickety bucket powered by lump charcoal and lighter fluid are long gone.

Today, the backyard “Cue is much more sophisticated, with grills offering more options than cooking on an open fire and accessories that take your grilling to the next level.

Here are some of Napoleon’s insights into trends that will become more popular this year.

The Backyard Tailgate: With the arrival of more sophisticated backyard and landscape designs, which often include outdoor TVs, the tailgate party can move to your garden. As the summer begins to fall and the days get cooler, more backyard enthusiasts invest in outdoor fireplaces or patio heaters to expand their use of their outdoor space. Turn on the game, turn on the grill and cook all your pre-game favorites at home – the bonus is access to indoor plumbing.

Charcoal: What is old is new again. Backyard grillers show an increasing tendency to want to cook on charcoal, referring to the tastes of charcoal cooking, as well as the affordability of charcoal grills. Modern charcoal grills also make it easier to get the barbecue to the desired temperature and keep it there. Even if you already have a gas grill, you can still enjoy the flavors associated with charcoal cooking by using a charcoal dish. Place it on your burners, fill with charcoal and let it heat up to get a new taste experience.

Smoked Meals: More and more grill enthusiasts are investing in smokers and for obvious reasons. Cooking large pieces of meat, such as breast, pork shoulder, ribs, turkey, low and slow with a constant stream of smoke around the meat, results in a juicy, tasty meal. But the value of a smoker goes beyond meat. Side dishes – baked beans, mashed potatoes, soups and even desserts get a whole new taste experience when they are smoked.

The wow factor: Today’s high-quality grills not only get hot and stay hot, they also look good. Functional storage cupboards, infrared burners, rotational spit possibilities, smoke tubes and cosmetic enhancements (think of buttons that light up, proximity lighting) make your barbecue more than just a place to turn hamburgers. Napoleon has redesigned its Prestige Pro series with that in mind, combining form, function and luxury.

Gourmet on the Go: There was a time when cooking on the go on a portable grill, unless you were committed enough to pack your backyard grill, was done on a thin little device that barely got hot enough, had little cooking space and was wiped out after a weekend of rust. Today’s portable grills are more advanced than ever. Stainless steel burners to heat up porcelain coated cast iron grates, double burners, temperature gauges and simple ignition make cooking on the road as easy as doing at home.

