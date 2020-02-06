A new gas station employee is said to steal $ 17,000 on the first day of work

HAMDEN, Connecticut – A service station employee is said to have paid out more than $ 17,000 in cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets on his first day at work.

The incident occurred at the Go On gas station in Hamden, Connecticut, in late January, when management hired a new overnight employee to operate the station, according to a statement from the Hamden police department.

However, when the shopkeeper used an app on his phone to look at the store’s cameras and check how his new employee was doing, he was shocked to find that his brand new employee was nowhere to be seen.

“(The owner) quickly found that the new employee had left,” said the Hamden Police Department in its statement. “The shopkeeper immediately responded to the deal and found that the new employee had stolen numerous items, including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and money.”

According to the Hamden police, the total loss is $ 17,183.00.

To make matters worse, the suspect also managed to steal his workbook with all his personal information, which means that the shopkeeper not only has no way of identifying the man, but not even the name of his former employee knows.

“Watch who you hire !!” said the Hamden Police Department in a post on Facebook as it exchanged information about the case.

The suspect is still at large and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Patrol Division.

