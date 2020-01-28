A new domestic violence support group is established in Wakefield

Released:

10:44

updated:

10:47

Monday, January 27, 2020

A new support group for survivors of domestic violence has been launched in Wakefield.

The group is led by survivors and aims to provide a confidential and informal support system for survivors of domestic abuse.

Those who want to participate are invited to hear, speak or share their story, under the promise of confidentiality.

The first meeting took place today (Monday, January 27) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Malt House Pub in Horbury and will then be repeated every two weeks.

In one post, the organizers of the group described the group as “a confidential and informal meeting that deals with all types of domestic violence”.

The group is open to over 18 year olds. Anyone under the age of 18 is asked to contact the organizers on Facebook for confidential advice.

Visit Break the Silence on Facebook for more information.