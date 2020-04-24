A new book reveals that Eddie Van Halen reportedly pointed a gun at Fred Durst

[Van Halen via Anirudh Koul; Fred Durst via YouTube]

Many people have shown hatred Limp Bizkit“S Fred Durst earlier, but a new story appears Eddie Van Halen went a step further than most by aiming a gun at his head.

In a new book by Andrew Bennett about his time of filming and photography Van Halen From 2004 to 2006, he reveals the anecdote and the wild story of how it all started when Eddie jammed with the band.

Bennett’s photobook Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days and Nights with the Genius of Eddie Van Halen shows the band during their studio sessions in the mid-2000s. A documentary was scheduled for release, but was set aside because Van Halen didn’t like the results which ended in a legal battle between the two sides.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Bennett shares the Limp Bizkit story as Eddie told him.

After Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland left the band around 2001, Eddie was at a party with Durst. A supervisor suggested the pair work together if Durst joked, “That would be hilarious. The best guitarist ever plays with the worst band ever. Eddie accepted it anyway.

The guitarist eventually wailed with the band, but apparently left when too many people smoked weed. He remembers the experience as ‘like a scholar among preschoolers’.

He left early and planned to pick up his guitar equipment the next day. Durst wouldn’t answer his calls, however, so Eddie jumped into an assault vehicle bought from a military auction.

Bennett explains what Eddie Van Halen did from there and it is quite shocking.

“That bastard opened the door. I put my gun to that stupid f ** king red hat of his, and I said, “Where’s my shit, bastard?” That f ** king guy just turned to one of his employees and started yelling at him to grab my shit. ‘

The story itself has not been confirmed by Durst or Eddie Van Halen, but it is at least true that Eddie jammed with the band at the time.

What do you think about Eddie Van Halen aiming a gun at Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

