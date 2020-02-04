A new Android world order is emerging for businesses

Is Galaxy Note 10 the perfect phone for powerful users? Samsung thinks so

Samsung’s B2B Lead and SVP Taher Behbehani talk to Bill Detwiler from TechRepublic about the new Galaxy Note 10 business features, such as an improved DeX experience, better integration with Microsoft Office and OneDrive, as well as the new S Pen and any 5G support. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZLSoVI

As tradition continues in San Francisco, Samsung is rolling out the historic version of its Galaxy S flagship. Throughout the year we see many innovations by a large number of Android smartphone companies. Among those companies, Samsung is not always the first on the market. But it is always the first in market impact.

This year, however, the competitive landscape will look a bit different amid a curious and thin Android alliance between Google, Samsung and newcomer to the Microsoft platform. In a bygone era these three companies would be natural partners, with each company concentrating on its respective power of services, hardware and software. Now, however, it is a lot more complicated because all three companies are active to some extent and necessarily in all three areas, while each, including Google with Chrome OS, has a hand in an Android competitor.

Nevertheless, the trio is united by a common rival in Apple, which continued to show the strong appeal of the iPhone in the fourth quarter, and through its ability to tightly integrate wearables integrated into its smartphone. As service-driven ecosystem suppliers, Microsoft and Google broadly support the iPhone while working within the boundaries of Apple’s home base. But the most important link between the three superpowers is between Microsoft and Samsung.

The Surface Duo is a new concept with an emphasis on productivity that we will learn more about as the release approaches. That Microsoft even returns to the mobile phone market says a lot about the long-term support of the Surface team behind it. Even in the best case, it will certainly take some time for the company to have a solid foundation in Android and optimize software vendors for the defining screen configuration of the Duo. But, true to Microsoft Surface’s business approach in PCs, the arrival of his two-screen smartphone will not delay the strengthening of the collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung on smartphones. Although Microsoft does not yet have to sell Surface Duo, Samsung sells millions of devices every quarter to companies and entrepreneurs.

Take, for example, the recently introduced robust Galaxy XCover Pro handset, which extends the design approach of its Galaxy Tab Active tablets to a handheld device. Hardened on the outside by a standard that can withstand standard military testing and on the inside by Samsung’s Knox architecture, it is a portal for feeding a large number of Azure-powered cloud applications. The website of the smartphone emphasizes the Samsung move to B2B game, launches Galaxy XCover Pro with Microsoft Teams integrated as a channel for voice conversations. The competition from Microsoft versus Slack and AWS ultimately represents more sales potential for the company than the difference in a few percentage points of the Android market share. Although millions of iPhones also feed those important Microsoft enterprise applications and Apple does not compete directly with Teams or Azure, none of them will be pre-loaded with Teams and none of them have any kind of integrated protective casing like the XCover Pro.

The XCover Pro is a family member of Samsung’s business handset activity, overshadowed by Galaxy Ss, Galaxy Notes, and a future with all sorts of shape-changing pocket devices. Both Samsung and Microsoft need Google to lay the Android foundation for a new generation of devices with the strongest differentiation of the iPhone in years. The lack of support from Google for two-screen devices to date has led to poor Android app support for such devices. The arrival of Microsoft on Android has been a catalyst for this and, as the new Edge browser shows, the company can make impressive products based on Google’s core technologies.

