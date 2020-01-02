A new Alzheimer's vaccine could be on the way to human studies

Loading...

Cognitive decline has been part of the aging process throughout human history, but a team of researchers from Australia said a new vaccine cocktail could eventually prove to be an effective tool in combating dementia and Alzheimer's. The treatment has shown strong efficacy in animal models and may be ready for human testing in the next 18 to 24 months.

The study was funded by the Institute for Molecular Medicine and the University of California and led by Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University, Australia. Petrovsky's team focused on researching tau and amyloid proteins in the brain. These "protein entanglements" accumulate in the brain of patients and damage the neurons. This leads to cognitive decline and dementia. Most treatment attempts to date have focused on one protein or another, but the new study suggests targeting both gives the best results.

As a vaccine, this treatment relies on the body's immune system to fight the formation of harmful protein plaques. A vaccine known as AV-1959R targets amyloid proteins, and AV-1980R is for tau. The treatment also includes a substance called Advax, an "adjuvant" that boosts the immune response. Injection of these vaccines causes the body to produce new antibodies that are bound to the dangerous protein complexes. When antibodies attach to the proteins, the immune system clears them before they can form plaques in the brain.

The team tested this vaccine with genetically engineered mice to produce amyloid and tau protein aggregates. In animals who received the vaccine, protein accumulation in the brain was significantly lower. The researchers even observed a decrease in existing plaques in the brain after the vaccine was administered. The team therefore speculates that the treatment could both prevent the development of Alzheimer's and alleviate the symptoms if the patients had already started to develop the disease.

The results of the mouse study are encouraging, but this is not the first time that scientists in this area have seen promising results in early tests. Several top-class Alzheimer's treatments have failed in human clinical trials. This may also be the case. Still, Petrovsky believes the vaccination cocktail could be one of the major breakthroughs in the next decade. It will be a few more years before we know.

