"A myriad of reasons to win the game": Utes seeks to end the Pac-12 trend at Alamo Bowl

UCLA quarterback Kevin Prince, right, is shot down by Ian Thomas of Illinois (38) during the fourth quarter at the NCAA Fight Hunger Bowl college football game in San Francisco on Saturday, December 31, 2011. Illinois won 20-14. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Baylor's wide receiver, Antwan Goodley (5), makes an 8-yard touchdown pass after beating UCLA linebacker Jordan Zumwalt during the first half of the NCAA college football game on Thursday, December 27, 2012 at San Diego. Lenny Ignelzi, AP

Texas Tech wide receiver Jakeem Grant beats Arizona state defense defender Lloyd Carrington in the end zone with a 21-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game on Monday December 30, 2013 in San Diego. Gregory Bull, AP

Boise State defensive lineman Kamalei Correa (8) dismisses Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon (12) in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game on Wednesday, December 31, 2014 in Glendale , Arizona. Rick Scuteri, AP

Southern California wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) drops a pass when Wisconsin cornerback Darius Hillary (5) defends during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game on Wednesday, December 30, 2015 , in San Diego. Lenny Ignelzi, AP

Oklahoma State Runner Justice Hill (27) scores in a 37-yard run against Colorado during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, December 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Oklahoma State won 38-8. Eric Gay, AP

Stanford J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) is shot down by TCU linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, on Thursday, December 28, 2017, in San Antonio. Eric Gay, AP

SAN ANTONIO – Utah can make Pac-12 history at the Alamo Bowl. The Utes in 11th place can become the first team to recover from a defeat in the conference championship game and end the season with a victory. They had the opportunity to do it last season. However, a loss to Northwestern at the Holiday Bowl brought them in line with the other runners-up.

– 2011: Illinois 20, UCLA 14 (Fight Hunger Bowl)

– 2012: Baylor 49, UCLA 26 (Holiday Bowl)

– 2013: Texas Tech 37, State of Arizona 23 (Holiday Bowl)

– 2014: Boise State 38, Arizona 32 (Fiesta Bowl)

– 2015: Wisconsin 23, USC 21 (Holiday Bowl)

– 2016: Oklahoma State 38, Colorado 8 (Alamo Bowl)

– 2017: TCU 39, Stanford 37 (Alamo Bowl)

– 2018: Northwest 31, Utah 20 (Holiday Bowl)

The boss doesn't feel good with the Utes, who come from a 37-15 setback to Oregon in the Pac-12 final.

"The trends are made to break," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. "So we'll see."

The Utes (11-2) have another opportunity to do so on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., ESPN) against Texas (7-5) at the Alamodome. They are 11-2 in bowl games under Whittingham, the second best winning percentage in NCAA history.

Whittingham credits the preparation and work that the players did for success.

"There are no shortcuts and our boys take the bowl situation seriously," he said.

The runner Zack Moss agrees. All seniors, including several likely NFL draft picks, chose to play in the Alamo Bowl instead of starting preparations for the exploration combination.

"We don't take it lightly. So let's go out and be prepared," said Moss, who added that this game is special and that veterans don't want to end their careers in Utah with a loss. "So I hope we can win a victory here, raise that trophy."

It remains to be seen if there is enough motivation for the Utes to do so. After all, they were on a path that could have taken them to the Rose Bowl or even the College Football Playoff. Defensive end Bradlee Anae, an All-American consensus, is confident that the team will live up to the challenge. He insists that they are determined to finish things in a positive way.

"We have one more opportunity as a group of older people to leave the program better than we found it," Anae said. "And then we are excited and ready to leave."

Security deep Terrell Burgess declined to discuss the Oregon game with journalists on Saturday.

"We are in Texas now," he said. "But I think we just found out that we have to do tackles."

A simple solution? Maybe.

Utah, however, has an exhausted high school, with junior cornerback Jaylon Johnson declaring the NFL draft and the injuries left by Safeties Julian Blackmon and R.J. Hubert The Utes face a Texas offensive that averages 468.2 yards and 35 points per game. Junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has passed for 3,462 yards with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior receiver Devon Duvernay leads the nation with 103 catches this season.

Duvernay said he is not licking the chops or anything because of Utah staff problems.

"I will do what I did all year: just try to watch a movie and see what I can do to win that showdown," Duvernay said. "I feel that at the end of the day it all comes down to confrontations and simply to win your confrontation."

Texas coach Tom Herman and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham pose for a photo at an Alamo Bowl press conference,

Another fundamental confrontation involves the highly promoted Utah defensive line. After a bad performance in the loss to Oregon, a resurgence could arise with Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini in their last games for Utah. Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand has done his homework and is well versed in the Utes.

"Obviously they present a challenge," Hand said. "They are very well trained. They are older men who have been in the program for a while. They play extremely hard. I always tell offensive linemen that when we work, everything works. And that is our challenge."

Another story to see includes the crowd. It is likely that it gets a lot on Burnt Orange. The Longhorns are playing less than 80 miles from their home in Austin. There is also great interest in how Jason Shelley will transition the quarterback to safety and if the Texas Cameron Rising transfer will see action against his former team.

Then there is the classification. A victory could place Utah in the top 10 at the end of the season. Whittingham said it's something the team has talked about. Other reasons to prevail include the program's bowl record, winning a 12th game and sending seniors the right way.

"There are countless reasons to win the game, it's not that you need anything more than being a competitor," Whittingham said. “But those are carrots we have talked about that would mean a lot to our program. Simply put, to finish in the top 10, that is definitely something in the minds of our boys. "