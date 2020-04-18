A motorcyclist becomes the fear of his life when a Toyota Camry hits an Infiniti

A motorcyclist in the US caught the moment when a black Toyota Camry triggered a violent crash on I-4.

The video shows the biker driving through a construction area on the highway when suddenly a black Camry jumped into the field to the right. It bounces into a concrete emergency fence to the right of the highway, then moves into the back of a silver Infiniti G35.

The bumps pushed Infiniti before it stopped in the center of the highway. Meanwhile, the Camry bounces into the concrete twice before the driver can stop it. While this was happening, the rider was forced to evade the arrays of stray pieces flying his way.

The bike stops immediately after the crash, and that’s when the extent of the damage done to the Camry becomes apparent. All her airbags were deployed, and the front part was washed away from the many impacts it received. The rider asks the Camry driver if everything is in order before the motorists respond, saying, “I don’t know what happened.”

While it is impossible to say for sure what triggered the crash without talking to the Camry driver, it seems likely that he distracted himself from the wheel and drove around the construction area too quickly. After his car contacted the first emergency curtain, he was simply a passenger and unable to take the car under control without pushing Infiniti.

