A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire in Mississippi; the father escaped the fire

A tragic house fire in Mississippi cost the lives of a 33-year-old mother and her six children aged 1 to 15 died in the fire, according to the authorities.

The father managed to escape the fire and was admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation, our sister station WAPT reported.

The fire broke out around 12:30 Saturday in Clinton, Mississippi, according to the Clinton Police Department.

Clinton is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The Clinton Fire Department had four engines, a ladder truck and managers respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

