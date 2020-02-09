A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire in Mississippi; the father escaped the fire

According to the authorities, a tragic house fire in Mississippi cost the lives of a mother and her six children. They are identified as the 33-year-old Brittany Presley and her children: Country Brookshire, 15; Layne Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 13; Malcom Presley, 4; and Felicity Presley, 16 months. The father refused to leave the scene until he knew if his family had died, our sister station WAPT reported. He is currently being admitted to hospital for inhaling smoke. According to a GoFundMe page, Brittany Presley was a second-grade teacher and her husband, Jake Presley, runs a lawn maintenance company. The fire started on Saturday at 12.30 pm. It took around 45 hours. minutes to get the fire under control. The Clinton Fire Department had four engines, a ladder truck and managers respond to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but researchers suspect no cheating. The Clinton Fire Department and the state fire marshal investigate the fire. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal office has been called in to investigate the fire and if the family could not escape. Britten Presley’s employer, Canton Public School District, issued a statement in response to her death. “Giving her compassionate heart and mind will live on forever in the hearts of the countless lives she has touched,” the statement partially read. Clinton is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Jackson, Mississippi. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for medical and funeral expenses and raised more than $ 24,000 from early Sunday.

According to the authorities, a tragic house fire in Mississippi has claimed the lives of a mother and her six children.

They are identified as the 33-year-old Brittany Presley and her children: Country Brookshire, 15; Layne Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 13; Malcom Presley, 4; and Felicity Presley, 16 months.

The father refused to leave the scene until he knew if his family had died, our sister station WAPT reported. He is currently being admitted to hospital for inhaling smoke.

According to a GoFundMe page, Brittany Presley was a second-year school teacher and her husband, Jake Presley, runs a lawn maintenance company.

The fire started on Saturday at 12.30 pm.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The Clinton Fire Department had four engines, a ladder truck and managers respond to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but researchers suspect no cheating.

The Clinton Fire Department and the state fire marshal investigate the fire.

The office of the Mississippi fire brigade commissioner was called in to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire and whether the family could escape.

The Brittany Presley employer, Canton Public School District, issued a statement following her death.

“Giving her merciful heart and mind will live on forever in the hearts of the countless lives she has touched,” the statement partially read.

Clinton is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for medical and funeral expenses and raised more than $ 24,000 from early Sunday.

.