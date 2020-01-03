"A more dangerous world": Iran's murder raises global alarm

Loading...

Supporters of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei hold his photo at a rally marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Azadi (Liberty) Square in Tehran on February 11, 2019 (Maysam Bizar, Shutterstock)

By JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

PARIS (AP) – World powers warned on Friday that the world has become a more dangerous place and urged restraint after the United States assassinated the general-in-chief of Iran, although the Great Britain and Germany have also suggested that Iran shared responsibility for causing the targeted murder which greatly increased tensions in the Middle East.

Friday morning, China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, frowned on the American air strike near Baghdad airport that killed General Qassem Soleimani.

The article continues below …

The White House said in a tweet that Soleimani, who led the elite Quds force responsible for Iran’s foreign campaigns, "was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and military in Iraq and throughout the region".

“We are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is still dangerous, "French Deputy Foreign Minister Amélie de Montchalin said on RTL radio. "When such actions, such operations take place, we find that the escalation is in progress."

Russia has also called the deadly US strike "fraught with serious consequences". A Foreign Ministry statement warned that "such actions do not help solve complex problems in the Middle East, but rather lead to a new round of escalating tensions."

China described itself as "very concerned".

"Peace in the Middle East and the Gulf region must be preserved," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. "We urge all parties concerned, especially the United States, to maintain calm and restraint and to avoid a further escalation of tensions."

But while echoing the concerns of other members of the Security Council over rising tensions, Britain and Germany broke ranks, expressing a qualified understanding of the American position.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer described the US strike as "a reaction to a whole series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible," including attacks on tankers and a Saudi oil installation.

"We are at a dangerous point of escalation and what matters now is to contribute with caution and restraint to de-escalation," she said. Germany currently sits on the United Nations Security Council but is not a permanent member.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "We have always recognized the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani".

"After his death, we urge all parties to defuse themselves," he said. "Continuing the conflict is in none of our interests."

Montchalin, the French minister, said that urgent reconciliation efforts were launched behind the scenes. French President Emmanuel Macron and his Minister for Foreign Affairs have contacted "all the actors in the region," she said.

In the Middle East, the strike caused waves of shock, fury and fears of the worse to come.

Iraq's most powerful Shiite religious leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said in a speech on Friday that the country must prepare for "very difficult times".

In Iran, a radical adviser to the country's supreme leader, who led Friday prayers in Tehran, compared US troops in Iraq to "insidious beasts" and said they should be driven from the region.

"I tell the Americans, especially Trump, that we will take revenge that will turn their daylight into night darkness," said Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami.

Gregory Katz in London, Christopher Bodeen in Beijing, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Amir Vahdat in Tehran contributed.