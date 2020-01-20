A moody playlist especially for Waterman

Ah, Aquarius season! Aquarius – born from January 20 to February 18 – are known for their fierce individualism, love of art, social skills and innovation. Aquarius are never afraid to do things exactly the way they want, and they have a natural impulse to live an authentic, unique life (just one rule with an Aquarius – don’t limit them!). Of course they can be a little stubborn, but that is exactly what enables them to achieve their goals, even if that means that your Aquarian BFF is sure that her restaurant choice is (again) the best tonight. Take Shakira, for example, who was rejected from her primary school choir because of her powerful vibrato voice after her teacher infamously compared her voice to that of a goat (# justicefor2ndgradeShakira). However, the Colombian singer never stopped singing and dancing and soon signed a record deal with Sony, making her one of the most important crossover Latin singers ever. If you’re in the mood for a playlist that lets you play in your own independence, progressiveness and passion for freedom, especially in these first months of 2020, then this is perfect for you. This playlist fits very well with the plotting of your next moves (as well as love-wise!) And to become creative, because Aquarius are known as the visionaries of the zodiac.