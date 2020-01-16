A Montana man shot dead by the police dies in the hospital. Officials responded to reported robbery and robbery

(Missoula City Police Department, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Missoula Police Department reports that a man was shot and taken to hospital by the police on Wednesday, January 15th.

The man was “later pronounced dead at St. Patrick’s Hospital,” the police said.

“Sheriff and coroner TJ McDermott reveals the identity of the person who was shot yesterday after a reported robbery on Cooley Street,” said the Missoula County Sheriff’s office on Facebook. “He was identified as Frank Cogar, 35, from Missoula.”

“Police officers are investigating the details of this incident.”

The identity of the officers involved in the shootout was not disclosed.

Police say officers responded to a reported raid at 10:30 a.m. at Hollywood Trailer Court on Cooley Street in Missoula, 1700.

“The responding officers found an affected man outside of a residence who was not cooperative,” the police said. “The officers quickly found that he had a gun. The police had long conversations with the man and several times ordered him to drop his gun. “

“One shot was fired and the man was injured.”

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

“Because of the involvement of MPD officials, interim chief Mike Colyer has requested the support of the Department of Justice in Montana – Department of Criminal Investigation,” said the police department.