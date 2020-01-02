A moisturizer that does more than just your face

Loading...

In the grip of dry hands, with the type of roughness that grips delicate tissue, I have spent most of my adult life looking for the ultimate hand cream. I have tried dozens of lotions and balms that promise miracles but make no noticeable difference. I thought I was a lost cause until a friend suggested Weleda Skin Food to me. Looking at the no frills packaging and the low price, I was skeptical. How good can a $ 12 cream be? My cynicism disappeared on the third day of using the lotion when my hands became so soft that my phone slipped out of my reach. Fortunately, I had a good record on it.

However, Skin Food is much more than just a hand cream. It is a versatile paraben-free moisturizer that looks thick and gloopy straight from the tube, but becomes clear again when warmed with your fingertips. The balm has a botanical smell with its mixture of sunflower oil, pansy, rosemary leaf and calendula flower and has anti-inflammatory and nourishing properties. It immediately feels revitalizing, providing instant relief for dry skin from head to toe.

I would never normally recommend using the same cream on your face as on your feet, but Skin Food is really an all purpose moisturizer. Apply a thick layer on your face and then cover with a warm washcloth works as a perfect mask for tired and dehydrated skin. I used Skin Food to help heal a tattoo, to tame frizzy hair and dab my dry lips to keep them from getting chapped. Make-up friends use the cream to highlight the cheekbones and even as a make-up primer on duller complexions.

My facial skin tends to be oily, so I hate using heavy creams on my face, but in colder weather it works like a great night cream. A little goes a long way and I wake up with a supple and refreshed skin that is smooth but not smooth with oil. If you go out in bad weather, Skin Food acts as a protective barrier layer for the skin and effectively protects your face from winter.

This is my devotion to Skin Food that I buy in multiples. I always have one by the bed, in my desk drawer and in my purse. I also need to buy in bulk because every time I recommend it to friends and encourage them to try it, I find it hard to appreciate it with their hands (hydrated ). I have not yet met someone who does not like Skin Food and although the inconspicuous packaging may be off-putting for some, what is inside is really transformer.

