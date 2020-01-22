A Minneapolis man, who was exposed as a commander of a brutal Nazi unit, dies at the age of 100

For decades, Michael Karkoc was a pillar of the Ukrainian community in northeastern Minneapolis, a beloved neighbor and leader of the local church, who used his carpentry skills for countless projects in St. Michael’s and St. George’s, a Ukrainian Orthodox community.

However, his quiet retirement was shaken in 2013 when the Associated Press reported that he headed a Ukrainian division that served under National Socialist command in World War II and was accused of committing atrocities. An accusation that his family vehemently denied, although the German and Polish prosecutors were preparing him.

Karkoc will never face these charges. According to a death certificate filed in Hennepin County, he died on December 14 in an assisted living facility in Minneapolis at the age of 100.

The AP stories prompted Germany and Poland to investigate. The German public prosecutor announced in July 2015 that she had dropped her case because the then 96-year-old Karkoc was not suitable for legal proceedings. However, the Polish prosecutors announced in March 2017 that they would seek arrest and extradition. His age was not an obstacle to bringing him to justice.

Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the leading Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, said Karkoc should have been extradited. He said it was unfortunate that Poland and the United States had not acted more aggressively to do this.

“You seem to have handled this case with a lack of urgency,” Zuroff said over the phone from Israel.

“This is a typical case for a person who has partnered with Nazi Germany and has been involved in crimes against innocent civilians and who does not deserve the privilege of living in a great democracy like the United States,” said Zuroff.

The AP investigation was based on a wide range of interviews and documents, including information on Nazi military accounts and rosters, U.S. Army intelligence files, findings from the Ukrainian Secret Service, and memoirs published by Karkoc himself.

The records show that Karkoc was the commander of the Nazi-led Ukrainian Self-Defense Legion, which attacked a Polish village in 1944 where dozens of women and children were killed, and lied to the American authorities in 1949 to enter the United States.

Karkoc’s son Andrij defended his father steadfastly and aggressively and described the AP report as “evil, invented, unbearable and malicious”.

The family wanted to sue the news organization, he told the Star Tribune in a 2015 interview, but Michael Karkoc was unable to take legal action because of Alzheimer’s.

“I want to take these people to court to inflict the pain we’ve been through,” said Andrij Karkoc.

Andrij Karkoc, who was called by phone on Tuesday, declined to comment, except “the fictitious cost that the AP caused”.

Ukrainian-born Michael Karkoc grew up in a divided region that was ruled partly by Russia and partly by Poland. In 1941 Nazi Germany invaded the country. In his memoir, Karkoc said that in 1943 he contributed to the creation of the Ukrainian Self-Defense Legion, a group that sought independence for Ukraine and worked with the Nazi SS troops on the Eastern Front.

But a long-time friend, Antin Semeniuk, said Karkoc told him he wasn’t a Nazi. Rather, said Semeniuk, Karkoc described himself as a Ukrainian patriot who wanted his country to be democratic and free from National Socialist and Communist rule.

Karkoc is now beyond human judgment, said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council for Minnesota and the Dakotas.

“God, history and facts will judge,” said Hunegs on Tuesday.

