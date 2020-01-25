Eric has no scar on A Million Little Things. Credit: ABC

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

A million little things returned last night with the winter premiere and it couldn’t be more confusing. Eric (Jason Ritter) is an important part of Maggie’s (Allison Miller) life and Gary (James Roday) still isn’t.

Since his debut on A Million Little Things, viewers have felt that something was wrong with Eric.

He met Maggie in a bar and then the two discovered that he knew their mother Patricia (Melora Hardin). It was complicated until it turned out that Eric was the recipient of Maggie’s brother, Chad’s heart.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

What is Eric hiding on A Million Little Things?

Not much is known about Eric and his motives at this point. Several theories are discussed by A Million Things fans.

What we do know is that he shouldn’t have a scar on his chest when he should. Eric says he is the recipient of Chad’s heart, but without evidence, this claim appears to be wrong.

The intention to lie to Maggie and Patricia for who he is has confused the fans. What could Eric gain by approaching the Bloom family, particularly by using something so personal to gain access?

One of the theories is that Eric’s girlfriend Chloe was the recipient of Chad’s heart. Maybe he’s looking for a connection with the family who tried to save them with the gift of life through organ donation.

The story he told was that his girlfriend was killed in an accident while driving, which made him feel immensely guilty. But whether it happened or not remains to be seen.

Was Maggie Chloe’s therapist? On the advice of a professional, did she try to break up with Eric? This is another theory that spins over a million little things on social media. It is a little darker, but it cannot be ruled out yet.

There is also speculation that Eric may have caused the accident that killed Chad. Could he have been guilty and trying to make it up to him?

Will Eric and Maggie meet with a million little things?

It was found that Eric had no scar after he and Maggie kissed.

The two talked about relationships and she revealed that she was unsure of breast cancer due to her scars. She hit the disease twice, but the physical memories are difficult for her. Maggie asked Eric how he was doing his scar, and minutes later a picture of him shirtless showed that there was no scar on his chest.

Could that have been a little foretaste of how Maggie and Eric got together?

A million little things Viewers know that the things between her and Gary (James Roday) are pretty much done. The two cannot exist together and the preview for the rest of the season shows that he’s attacking Eric. It’s complicated, but it’s a plausible result given the kiss the two shared.

There is currently no definitive answer to what Eric hides in A Million Little Things. Speculation is raging and the authors know how to keep fans busy.

A Million Little Things will air on ABC on Thursday night at 10:29 a.m.