The American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first purely female spacewalk in 2019, landed on the International Space Station in Kazakhstan after a record stay.

Their 328-day mission is designed to provide new insights into space travel.

Koch, a North Carolina-born engineer who joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2013, set the record for a woman’s longest stay in space.

Their mission will provide researchers with valuable data on how weightlessness and space radiation affect the female body during long space flights.

“Women are getting used to space well, so I think this is a milestone that women will overtake in the future, and we strive to do so,” said Lori Garver, former NASA deputy administrator.

#CongratsChristina on your first journey into space!

🚀 Longest single space flight in a woman’s history

👩‍🚀 Second longest single space flight by a US astronaut

Sieben Seventh on the list of American space travelers for total space time

February 6, 2020

The Soyuz MS-13 capsule landed on the snow-covered Kazakh steppe with Koch, 41, European astronaut Luca Parmitano from Italy and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Search and salvage teams fly them to the Karaganda region to start their journey home.

“I’m just so overwhelmed and happy,” said Koch, sitting in a chair wrapped in blankets while waiting to be carried into a medical tent to restore her balance in gravity.

Koch reached a gender milestone last October with his astronaut Jessica Meir during a spacewalk in which two women left the space station for the first time. In January, they completed two more space walks exclusively for women.

Koch’s 328 days in space exceeded Peggy Whitson’s record for an American on a single space flight after 289 days.

aap