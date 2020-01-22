A Michigan woman says a passenger attacked her while she was sleeping on a Spirit Airlines flight

By Faith Karimi and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) – A Michigan woman says a passenger attacked her while she was sleeping on a Spirit Airlines morning flight from Atlanta to Detroit.

Detroit student Tia Jackson, 22, told CNN that she was sitting in the middle seat on Tuesday while her friend was sitting by the window and a man she didn’t know was in the aisle.

During the flight, Jackson said she put on her AirPods, fell asleep, and leaned back against her friend with the man in the aisle seat.

Just before the plane landed, she felt the person next to her touch her and at first didn’t know what it was. “Then I thought maybe he just pushed me,” she said. The touch then changed and, according to Jackson, she felt the man’s hand in her underpants.

She immediately jumped up and pressed the call button, said she and said to the man: “Hey – you will stop touching me! Get off me!”

Jackson said she had informed the flight attendant that she offered to relocate, but she refused because she didn’t want to leave her boyfriend and felt that she was being punished for what he did.

“He touched my bare ass! He has to be moved!” She said she told the flight attendant.

None of the passengers were moved

According to Jackson, none of the passengers were moved and the plane landed at Detroit airport. She said she talked to the pilot while she was filing the plan, and the pilot told her to speak to the gate agent.

Jackson said she felt ignored and maltreated by the airline, so she filed a report with the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport police.

Spirit Airlines said they were informed of the incident and offered to move Jackson to a different location at the time.

“We take this claim seriously and are in direct contact with the guest. We thank our crew for their quick and professional help in dealing with the situation,” said the airline in a statement.

“Our flight attendants on board this flight found out about the suspected incident 18 minutes before landing when the guest pressed the call button and immediately became aware of it. When she told the flight attendant who came to her seat, the flight attendant referred her to another die She wanted to move the cabin crew, unlike him, because the move would have left him with an empty seat on one side and a hallway on the other. “

The airline said when Jackson refused to move, the landing was imminent and everyone had to take a seat, as required by the federal regulation.

“Law enforcement investigations began immediately after the flight arrived,” said the airline. “We support law enforcement in their investigation. Questions about this investigation should be directed to them.”

The passenger says the airline failed them

Jackson said she spoke out because she was concerned about other potential victims. “He has to be held responsible. He is a predator. He shows predatory behavior. Who knows who else he did this to,” she said. “I don’t want anyone else to fall victim to him.”

She accused the airline employees of letting them down in reporting the alleged incident. “They let him and any witnesses go,” said Jackson.

The police informed CNN that the police report has not yet been completed and the FBI is conducting the investigation.

