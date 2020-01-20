A Michigan man found $ 43,000 on a used couch

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

A Michigan man bought a used couch for his men's den in December and made an interesting discovery this week – $ 43,000 in cash, hidden in the pillow.

Howard Kirby bought the couch from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan. But the ottoman that came with the couch was a little uncomfortable, which he noticed a few weeks after buying the couch.

So his daughter-in-law opened the pillow to see what was inside and found a box of cash. A lot of cash.

The footstool contained $ 43,170, according to WNEM.

“I still have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming or anything,” Kirby told the broadcaster.

A lawyer told Kirby that he had no legal obligation to return the money. But Kirby refused to keep the money and said it didn’t feel right. He called the store to find out who donated the couch and who really owned the money.

That person was Kim Fauth-Newberry. The couch originally belonged to her grandfather Phillip Fauth, who died in 2019. On Thursday, Kirby returned the money to Fauth-Newberry, even though he kept the couch.

“It’s just insane,” said Fauth-Newberry.

“I don’t know why he has money in pillows,” said Fauth-Newbery’s husband Mike Newberry.

Rick Merling, managing director of Habitat ReStore, found Kirby’s decision inspiring.

“For me, this is someone who, despite everything he goes through, despite his own needs, said: I’ll just do the right thing,” he said

Kirby told WNEM that he could have used the money, but ultimately feels good about his decision to return it.

“I’ve always thought, ‘What would I do if this ever happened,’ and now I know and I feel good,” said Kirby.

